The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a 1-hour play that follows the outrageous shenanigans of the Herdman siblings, or “the worst kids in the history of the world.” The siblings take over the annual Christmas pageant in a hilarious yet heartwarming tale involving the Three Wise Men, a ham, scared shepherds, and six rowdy kids. This year’s pageant is definitely like no other, but maybe that’s exactly what makes it so special.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO