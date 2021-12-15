ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Down Triple Digits as Fed Meeting Wraps Up

By Lillian Currens
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks have deepened their morning losses by midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) down 119 points, while both the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) are firmly in the red as well. Investors are looking ahead to a decision from the Federal Reserve later today, with the...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

Comments / 0

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
These 2 Dow Stocks Smacked Down the Market Friday

Markets were generally lower, led by the Dow. Goldman Sachs cost the Dow more than 100 points. Home Depot was also a big loser. Friday was a poor end to an up-and-down week on Wall Street. Investors didn't seem comfortable heading into the height of holiday season with uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, monetary policy, and the broader global economy on their minds. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) posted substantial losses, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) managed to finish close to unchanged.
Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Johnson & Johnson stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shed 2.76% to $168.23 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. The stock's fall snapped a four-day winning streak. Johnson & Johnson closed $11.69 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
Fed Decision Sparks Volatile Week for Major Indexes

Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.
Stock Futures Sink as Tech Extends Selloff

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are down triple digits this morning, as yesterday's tech selloff continues. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) is sinking lower as well, while all three benchmarks are on track for weekly losses. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that changing the definition of fully vaccinated was "on the table," and said that the best protection against Covid-19 was either Pfizer (PFE) or Moderna's (MRNA) vaccines and booster shots.
FedEx Stock Breaks Higher After Earnings Beat

The shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) are up 8.2% at $258 this morning, following the shipping company's fiscal second-quarter earnings report of $4.83 per share on $23.47 billion in revenue, which beat analysts' estimates. The firm also announced its $5 billion share buyback program, while reaffirming its 2022 full-year outlook.
Major Benchmarks Mixed With Weekly Losses Likely

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is extending this morning's losses, last seen down 293 points, as the spreading Covid-19 omicron variant casts a long shadow over "quadruple witching" Friday. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) has joined the Dow in the red, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) has managed to climb back above its breakeven, despite the implications the Federal Reserve's recent decision have had for the tech sector. All three indexes are looking to wrap up the volatile week with a loss, however.
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 12/17/2021

There is no economic data slated for release today as we round out the week. The following companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, December 17:. Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI -- $147.13) owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. Darden Restaurants will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.
