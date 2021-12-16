ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade dazzles OC

ABC7
ABC7
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zhK1_0dNwYKkz00

The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is back! The local holiday favorite kicked off on Wednesday.

You can see it every night through Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts and ends at the tip of Lido Isle. One of the best spots to watch it is from Marina Park.

Before Wednesday night's parade, there was a fireworks show at 6:15 p.m. off the Newport Pier.

Another fireworks show will close out the parade on Sunday.

The parade was canceled last year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | 2014 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade

The 106th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicked off on Wednesday.

