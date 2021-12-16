Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade dazzles OC
The Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade is back! The local holiday favorite kicked off on Wednesday. You can see it every night through Sunday starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade starts and ends at the tip of Lido Isle. One of the best spots to watch it is from Marina Park. Before Wednesday night's parade, there was a fireworks show at 6:15 p.m. off the Newport Pier. Another fireworks show will close out the parade on Sunday. The parade was canceled last year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. WATCH | 2014 Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade
The 106th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicked off on Wednesday.
Comments / 1