Heritage Bank Announces Community Development Entity Program

Ting Internet has launched its "Ting Gives Back" holiday program and, as part of that effort, the company has partnered with food banks in the community it serves. For every new customer who signs up via tinginternet.com/giving before Jan. 15, 2022, Ting will be donating $25 to local organizations. In the greater Sandpoint area, Ting has partnered with Bonner Community Food Bank. This year is the second year that Ting has run the holiday program, raising thousands of dollars worth of donations to date. “Our team fundamentally believes in supporting our communities, combating digital divide and lowering barriers to vital resources. This program is just one of the many ways we are trying to give back,” said Zuri Stanback, head of marketing for Ting Internet. “Each of the organizations we’ve partnered with are improving the day-to-day life of residents across our country and we’re proud to support each and every one of them.”

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO