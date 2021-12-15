ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Bank Announces Community Development Entity Program

Cover picture for the articleHeritage Bank has announced a new program — its own Community Development Entity (CDE) — that, per the company, will encourage investments in low-income communities through a subsidized loan fund offering payment amounts averaging at 50 percent of...

