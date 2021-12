In my article last week on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), I said that INTC stock looked like a good buy considering its dividend yield. My Dec. 13 article, “Intel Could be Worth 20% More If it Raises the Dividend by 5%,” showed that INTC stock is cheap. For example, compared to its historic dividend yield of 2.40%, the stock’s current yield of 2.75% makes it cheaper than the historical yield. In this case, the lower the yield, the higher INTC stock can rise.

