ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Classic Disney Channel Christmas Episodes

By Molly Elias
disneydining.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll have to forgive us – we still think of ourselves as 14-year-old teenagers living in the mid-2000s. So when we think of Disney Channel, we think of the OG stuff. To be honest, we probably couldn’t even tell you what currently airs on the Disney Channel. But want to know...

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

Where to Watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ Online In 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: holiday movie season!. If you’re looking to stream the classics, Will Ferrell’s holiday favorite Elf is available on HBO Max, It’s a Wonderful Life is available for free on Prime Video, and How The Grinch Stole Christmas is currently on Peacock. Plus, HBO Max also offers National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and A Christmas Story (you’ll shoot your eye out, kid!). But what if you’re in the mood to watch the beloved Peanuts film A Charlie Brown Christmas?
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

19 of Our Favorite Hallmark Stars

With the holidays at full peak, most of us can't wait to see what Hallmark movie is on TV after work, because let's face it, they're addicting. Who doesn't enjoy cozying up next to the TV with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and watching your favorite Hallmark stars find love? Here are a few of our favorite leading actors and actresses who we think deserve recognition and a round of applause for always making us feel warm and fuzzy when we see those credits roll.
TV SHOWS
baylorlariat.com

Top five Christmas movies to watch this year

Christmas movies are easy to find these days. There are the classics that you watch every time December rolls around, and there are always new ones being released. It can be hard to narrow it down, so here are the top five Christmas movies you should be sure to watch this holiday season (in no certain order).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Carter
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Miley
ETOnline.com

'Masked Singer': Todrick Hall Reveals the Surprising Souvenir He Got to Keep After the Finale (Exclusive)

Todrick Hall's time on The Masked Singer might be over, but he's keeping a truly unique souvenir to remember his journey -- his incredible costume!. The Masked Singer came to a close on Wednesday with season 6's two finalists battling it out for the Golden Mask Trophy. It all came down to The Bull and The Queen of Hearts in a powerful musical battle for the ages.
TV & VIDEOS
Polygon

Here are the best Christmas movies available to stream on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more

Christmas season is in full swing, and with it, the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly jolly exterior inside out into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
MOVIES
heraldsun.com

What to Watch Saturday: Lacey Chabert, Kelly Rowland star in new Christmas movies

Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, the Liddle family has much to be merry about this Christmas as Jacquie and Tyler prepare for the arrival of their first baby, while her sister, Treena, and her husband, Julian, are thinking about adoption. This stars Kelly Rowland, Debbi Morgan, Bresha Webb and Jaime M. Callica.
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Detective Jessica Rabbit Debuts at Disneyland

In 1994, Disney opened a brand-new ride in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Resort based on the incredibly popular 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit, which starred Christopher Lloyd and Bob Hoskins. Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin takes Guests on a trip through Toontown as they ride in runaway cabs and see sights like the Gag Factory and Bullina’s China Shop. The attraction may be 27 years old, but it remains incredibly popular with wait times averaging about 45 minutes — more on busy days.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Christmas Special#Og#The Disney Channel#Santa
thevistapress.com

Favorite Television Christmas Episodes

TR Robertson–With the advent of Netflix and a plethora of cable channels and various streaming sites, it is possible now to see most of your favorite television shows, many from years and years ago. As the holiday season approaches, classic Christmas shows will be appearing on T.V. You can now watch classic television sitcoms and dramas, many times focusing on specific episodes. The list below contains a sampling of the hundreds of Christmas themed episodes that have been produced. A Wikipedia listing of these television shows and the episodes surrounding the Christmas season can be found on the internet. You will be amazed at the hundreds and hundreds of the programs that exist. The shows are divided into sitcoms, dramas and other forms of entertainment, dating back to the 1950’s. As you read the list below, the titles may generate memories of the shows and bring a smile to your face. If you have the capability to find some of these programs, sit back and enjoy reliving and laughing once again – Ho-Ho-Ho.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
MOVIES
Huron Daily Tribune

'Die Hard' to 'Gremlins': 8 alternative Christmas movies to watch this year

With the Christmas season brings the same television specials that we've all seen. With the television schedule being taken over by the likes of "Frosty the Snowman" or "The Grinch," sometimes it's nice to find a movie that you haven't seen for a while or that isn't overtly related to traditional Christmas themes. Here are some alternatives that aren't as steeped in the Christmas imagery, but will still let you get in the holiday spirit.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Parade

Get the Scoop on the Hallmark Channel's Second Sister Swap Movie, Christmas in the City

The holiday season revolves around two things: Family and food. And on the Hallmark Channel, the Christmas-themed Sister Swap movies are likewise all about celebrating with loved ones. After previously co-starring together in the Countdown to Christmas movie Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday—a film that centered on family—Kimberly Williams-Paisley and...
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 Christmas movies dominating the Netflix charts right now

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more A few weeks ago, Netflix launched an online hub featuring weekly lists of its top 10 shows and movies. These lists are different than the ones you’ll find while scrolling through the app. Netflix ranks shows and movies based on how many hours viewers spent watching them each week. It’s yet another way to discover new content that other Netflix subscribers are enjoying. For example, from November 29th to December 5th, The Power of the Dog was the top movie on the streaming service. But today, we’re...
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Meet the Mayhems: Disney Channel Begins Production on Villains Comedy Series

Meet the Mayhems headed to production earlier this week, and the new Disney comedy series will air in Summer 2022. The comedy follows a family of supervillains looking to live a normal life in a small town in Texas. The series stars Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, and Kayden Muller-Janssen.
TV SERIES
PopSugar

Here's Every Christmas Movie Streaming on Disney+ This Holiday Season

Everyone knows Disney+ is full of Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar content. But what you may not realize is just how many quality Christmas movies are on Disney+ just waiting to make your holiday a little bit merrier. The streamer has everything from classics (think Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol) to Disney original movies that you definitely forgot existed (like 'Twas the Night starring Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston as Santa). Having so many holiday favorites to choose from in one place is nothing short of a Christmas miracle.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best New Christmas Movies (December 2021)

The only reason classic Christmas movies are so cherished is because they came from a time before the great flood of streaming content, back when the idea of a Hallmark Christmas movie was just a glint in the eye of a studio executive. But we no longer have to be beholden to holiday movies we've seen year after year, because Christmas movies are a big business now. This year has been a particularly prolific year for festive films, with Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix, and more churning out the cheer like this was the last Christmas we'll ever have. No need to dust off that VHS copy of Miracle on 34th Street, flip on the smart TV and watch a new Christmas movie instead.
MOVIES
abc57.com

ABC holiday program schedule for Christmas and New Year's

8 - 9 p.m. “Station 19” (new holiday-themed episode) 9 - 10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new holiday-themed episode) 7 - 11 p.m. “The Sound of Music” (rebroadcast) 2 - 3 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode) WEDNESDAY, DEC....
TV & VIDEOS
disneydining.com

Wilmer Valderrama to Star In New ‘Zorro’ Disney Series

In this day and age, production companies have found a lot of success with bringing back characters and stories that people have loved for decades. Reboots with new looks and twists are the bread and butter of some companies, and everyone wants in on something that has proven successful in the past, including Disney. Disney has rebooted more than one movie or television show in recent history — this includes Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and Turner & Hooch. It has also been reported that Darkwing Duck and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboots are in the works.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy