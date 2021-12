A man who illegally returned to the United States after being deported was sentenced today to 12 months in federal prison. Gabriel Marceleno-Lopez, age 29, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea on July 28, 2021, to one count of illegal reentry into the United States after having been deported following a conviction for an aggravated felony.

