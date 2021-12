NEW YORK – Metabolomics deep data company Lifespin announced on Monday that it has secured €2.5M ($2.8 million) in bridge financing to continue its product development. The German firm is currently developing a proprietary artificial intelligence-based testing platform to measure quantitative metabolomic data from blood, and the financing will be used to further develop a neurological disease diagnostic panel for the platform. The first commercial test will be for early stages of multiple sclerosis and is expected to launch in 2022, the company said in a statement. The test will be expanded with other neurological indications later, it added, and other tests for cancer and inflammatory diseases will come after.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO