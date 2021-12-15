ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

Virus Outbreak Spain A young girl receives a vaccine as children are administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Hospital de Henares in Coslada, Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022. Starting from Wednesday, Spain is trying to begin a speedy vaccination rollout for around 3.3 million children aged 5-11, the group that is leading contagion rates in the country and largely believed to be spreading new infections to their parents and grandparents. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue)

MADRID — (AP) — Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together.

On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began across Spain and in other parts of the European Union, regional health authorities in Spain approved widening the scope of those eligible for a booster shot.

After offering third doses to health workers, high-risk groups and those 60 and older during the past two months, Spain will start giving extra shots to people 50 and over, Health Minister Carolina Darias announced at a press conference late Wednesday.

Earlier, during a visit to a school in central Spain where children and their families lined up for their first shots, Darias said vaccination should speed up ahead of the increase in “mobility and social interaction” around Christmas.

“Today is a day charged with emotion,” the minister told reporters. “I’m satisfied and encouraged to see so many parents with their children here.”

Spaniards have displayed a strong vaccination acceptance, leading to nearly 90% of residents aged 12 or older being fully vaccinated.

But children under 11, who represent about 7% of the population, are now believed to be one of the groups spreading most infections. The contagion rate among them — 667 new cases per 100,000 children in two weeks— is nearly 50% higher than the national average of 441 new cases. Their parents, many of them aged between 40 to 49, show the second-highest rate of infection, 550 new cases per 100,000 people in 14 days.

On Wednesday, Spain reported 27,140 new daily infections, the highest number since the end of July, and 77 more COVID-19 deaths, although hospital admissions are growing at a slower pace than in previous virus surges.

Spain has officially recorded 88,619 virus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Warily eyeing omicron, Christmas revelers curb celebrations

LONDON — (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low and changing plans as new restrictions and fears about the omicron variant of the coronavirus persuade many to stay home, magnifying concerns about a second lost holiday season for airlines, restaurants and shops already battered by the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Fearing omicron variant, holiday revelers curb celebrations

LONDON — (AP) — Christmas revelers across Europe are lying low, and U.S. officials are intensifying calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant, which threatens to wipe out a second holiday season that many hoped would bail out pandemic-battered industries.
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Masks, home working and vaccination rules changing in Jersey

A range of new measures including mask wearing, home working and a definition of fully vaccinated are being introduced in the new year. They have been announced in a bid to slow the spread of the Omicron variant in Jersey. The rules will come into force from 4 January, the...
WORLD
fox5ny.com

Children and COVID-19 vaccines: What if your child gets the wrong dose?

LOS ANGELES - A Florida woman who took her 5-year-old son to get inoculated for COVID-19 last month said he was accidentally given an adult dose of the vaccine. The woman told FOX Television Stations that she wishes to remain anonymous because she’s been bombarded with messages from anti-vaxxers after she shared her story to the media.
KIDS
