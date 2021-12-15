ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France’s Macron: mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now. Like its European neighbours and countries across the globe, France is scrambling to find ways to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
neworleanssun.com

France reacts to rival offer of US frigates to Greece

The defense ministries of France and Greece have both confirmed that a competing offer from the US will have no impact on an already 'signed? and ?final? multibillion-euro deal to purchase French Belharra frigates. France's Ministry of Armed Forces stated on Saturday that a defense contract with Athens had already...
MILITARY
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

France's Macron meets Saudi crown prince in final Gulf stop

French President Emmanuel Macron met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday for the final leg of a two-day Gulf tour. Concerns over Iran's nuclear program, the multiple crises in Lebanon and the ongoing war in Yemen were expected to be aired in private by both sides.Earlier in the day, Macron was in Qatar, where he told reporters that France and a number of European nations were considering opening a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan but stressed it would not mean recognition of the country's Taliban rulers. He also said he would be raising the issue of Lebanon...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jab#Covid#Paris#Reuters#French#European#Tf1#Lci#Omicron
milwaukeesun.com

France's Macron Defends Saudi Visit After Khashoggi Murder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday he hadn't forgotten the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi as he defended his decision to visit Saudi Arabia during his Gulf tour. On Saturday, Macron will become one of the first Western leaders to meet the kingdom's de...
POLITICS
whbl.com

France’s Macron hopes for progress on Lebanon during Saudi talks

DUBAI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he hoped talks he would hold in Saudi Arabia later in the day would help alleviate tension between Gulf states and Lebanon. Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi resigned on Friday to help end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia over...
MIDDLE EAST
WNCY

France’s Macron to attend Visegrad group meeting in Budapest December 13

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will attend on Monday a summit of the four Visegrad countries — Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia — the French presidency said on Tuesday. Macron will meet Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, who chairs the Visegrad group, and Hungarian opposition leaders, Macron’s...
POLITICS
Miami Herald

France’s Macron uses Saudi trip to ease tension with Lebanon

France’s president and Saudi Arabia’s crown prince held a joint phone call with Lebanon’s prime minister during Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the kingdom on Saturday, in a significant gesture amid an unprecedented crisis between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. During the calls with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Macron said France and...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Travellers rush to beat France-UK travel deadline

Passengers on Friday rushed to beat a midnight deadline for travel to and from Britain and France, complaining of an overly-draconian reaction and costly last-minute ticket changes before tough new Covid restrictions come into force. After midnight French time, (2300 GMT Friday) travellers will need to show a compelling reason for travel between the two countries, under shock new rules announced on Thursday by France to combat the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The only exemptions for needing a compelling reason are for French and European travellers returning to France and British passengers heading in the other direction. "I feel very lucky that I managed to get out of France on the last day that it's possible," said Isla, a student at the Gare du Nord station in Paris with a ticket for one of the last Eurostar trains heading to London before the rules came into force.
TRAVEL
The Independent

France to restrict travel from Britain to fight omicron

France will restrict arrivals from Britain because of fast-spreading cases of the omicron coronavirus variant, putting limits on reasons for traveling and requiring 48-hour isolation upon arrival, the government spokesman said Thursday.The new measures are expected to take effect over the weekend. The government is holding a special virus security meeting Friday that will address growing pressure on hospitals in France from rising infections in recent weeks.Delta remains the dominant variant in France, but omicron is spreading so fast in Britain that it's raising concerns across the Channel French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on BFM television that...
TRAVEL
Telegraph

Valerie Pecresse: France's 'Iron Lady' chosen to take on Macron

Valérie Pécresse, who has likened herself to Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel, won the primary race to become the French Republicain party’s candidate, making her the first woman to represent the party at a presidential election. Ms Pécresse, 54, won 61 per cent of the vote in the second round...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Macron Defends His Actions, Eyes French Presidential Race

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said he made France's economy stronger and sought to show he is not out-of-touch with ordinary people in a long interview Wednesday night on national television, which appears as a bid to boost his popularity ahead of April’s presidential election. Macron,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

France's Macron: British government does not honour its word

PARIS (Reuters) - Relations between France and Britain are strained over fishing, migration and security because the government in London does not do what it says it will, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. Macron, speaking at a news conference, said Britain had pushed for the AUKUS security pact...
POLITICS
AFP

Macron teases future 'ambitions' as election looms

French President Emmanuel Macron declared his future "ambitions" for the country but declined to formally declare he was running for a second term in a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday that saw him defend his record as an economic reformer. ,'do you have ambitions for our country, for French people beyond next April?'.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WNMT AM 650

Factbox-Countries making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

(Reuters) – Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making shots...
WORLD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy