SummerBio, Kyla Partner to Offer Molecular COVID-19 Testing in Bay Area

Collaboration of digital health platform and clinical staff provides seamless testing capabilities for healthcare providers, employers and event organizers. PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / PreciseMDX, a leader in transformative digital health experiences, and Freedom Medical Group, a proven national service and equipment supplier, today announced a strategic partnership that will provide seamless on-site and remote testing for healthcare providers, employers and event organizers. Through this collaboration, PreciseMDX will provide the digital health platform for patients to easily track and access lab results while Freedom Medical Group provides the clinical staff for organizations and enterprises to facilitate testing.
