Business

SummerBio, Kyla Partner to Offer Molecular COVID-19 Testing in Bay Area

By staff reporter
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — SummerBio has partnered with COVID-19 testing provider Kyla to offer PCR-based SARS-CoV-2 testing to people in California's Bay Area, the companies said on Wednesday. Under the terms of the deal, San Jose-based Kyla will use...

