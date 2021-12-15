SummerBio, Kyla Partner to Offer Molecular COVID-19 Testing in Bay Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced three new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total of confirmed cases to 18. “These latest cases of the Omicron variant in L.A. County underscores our need to be cautious and prudent as we enter the holiday season,” L.A. County director of Public Health Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. According to DPH, two of the three cases are from individuals who have not recently traveled. The third case is from an individual who has recently traveled domestically. All individuals have been fully vaccinated and...

