KFC Firelog Returns to Walmart

By Tony Scianna
perfumerflavorist.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back at Walmart for the holiday season. The firelog was created by Enviro-Log to smell like KFC’s...

www.perfumerflavorist.com

Comments / 0

95.3 The Bear

Don’t Buy These Items At Walmart

Here are the top 5 items consumer watchdogs suggest we NOT buy at Walmart. The reasons not to buy vary from price to quality. It's not the taste that’s the problem. It’s the price. Walmart sells peanut butter at a higher price than other stores. The difference isn't huge but will add up over a period of time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
AOL Corp

KFC brings back fried chicken-scented log for holidays, with a woodsy twist

KFC (YUM) is bringing back its famous 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the fourth consecutive year. The viral holiday staple typically sells out in just hours. And the 2021 edition features new special packaging and an "enhanced extra crispy scent to fill your home with the aroma of KFC's world-famous fried chicken," the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

How to Win a KFC Firelog Cabin Getaway

To celebrate the return of its iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, KFC has created the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin giving fans a chance to win the ultimate fried chicken getaway for eight. KFC's 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog by Enviro-Log has become a gift-giving tradition for the past...
RESTAURANTS
MarketWatch

KFC holiday firelog is back, limited-time mambo sauce is headed to select cities

KFC is bringing back its 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog for the holidays, starting Tuesday. Sold exclusively on the Walmart Inc. site, the item is available while supplies last. The fried chicken chain is also offering up to eight firelog customers the chance to win a stay at the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin, located on a nature preserve in Kentucky, that includes a gourmet dinner prepared by KFC's head chef, Chris Scott. On Monday, KFC announced the limited-time launch of Sweet Hot Capital City mambo sauce in the Washington, D.C. area, Dallas and Atlanta. Capital City is a Black woman-owned business. Mambo sauce was introduced in the 1950s and has been a part of Black food culture in D.C., according to KFC, and has expanded to Chinese and Korean takeout restaurants since. KFC is part of the Yum Brands Inc. portfolio. Yum stock is up 18.7% for the year while the S&P 500 index has gained 22.3% for the period.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
959theriver.com

The KFC Yule Log is back! Why?

Am I alone in thinking this is the dumbest idea ever? Why? I’d rather my Yule Log smell like a Christmas Tree not a piece of KFC…. A few years back, KFC took Christmas Yule logs to another level when they introduced a fire log that smells like their FRIED CHICKEN as it burns. It’s called the “11 Herbs & Spices Firelog.”
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

It Wouldn’t Be Christmas Without Herbs and Spices…and KFC

For many, Christmas doesn’t come without a yule log burning in the fireplace. Well, KFC is bringing back their widely popular Herbs and Spices Firelog, which was originally created in partnership with Enviro-log. When burned, the log smells like KFC’s famous fried chicken. It is still exclusively sold through Walmart’s website according to a press release from KFC obtained by FOX Business. Did we mention this year’s log has an “enhanced extra crispy scent”?
RESTAURANTS
WSVN-TV

KFC brings back firelog that smells like fried chicken

If you have been missing the smell of fried chicken as you warm yourself around the camp fire, well KFC has you covered. The company is bringing back its one-of-a-kind firelog that smells like fried chicken. “Now with an even crispier scent, the limited-edition firelog is designed to fill your...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Is Walmart Open On Christmas 2021?

It happens to the best of us: you're running around trying to make everything perfect for Christmas Day, only to realize at the very last minute you forgot to purchase an essential Christmas dinner ingredient, have run out of wrapping paper, or never remembered to pick up that last gift on your list. Usually when these things happen, a quick run to Walmart or another grocery chain can solve all of these problems in just a single trip. But what happens if you don't realize you've forgotten these things until the very last minute — as in, you run out of sugar or ribbons on Christmas Day itself?
RETAIL
FanSided

KFC brings back a holiday favorite and adds a new menu item

During the holiday season, certain aromas are just quite enticing. For many people, the iconic KFC herbs and spices aroma is too tempting to resist. While many people might love to have the sweet smell of cookies baking from the oven or even that Christmas tree pine scent, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back and there’s an even bigger reason to celebrate.
RESTAURANTS
Washingtonian.com

KFC Now Has Mumbo Sauce

DC’s signature condiment has really made its way to the big leagues now. Beginning this week, fried chicken chain KFC is offering mumbo sauce from local company Capital City at 11 locations across Maryland, along with locations in Dallas and Atlanta. It is not actually available in DC, where KFC no longer operates any restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
1051thebounce.com

KFC Bringing Back Seasoned Fire Logs For the Holidays

Get that extra crispy scent for your home just in time for your holiday gatherings!. KFC is bringing back the 11 herbs and spices fire log to have your holidays smelling finger licking good. The seasoned fire logs are available now on Walmart.Com for $15.99 a piece and your purchase...
RESTAURANTS
CNN

KFC is testing a new dipping sauce in these three cities

New York (CNN Business) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is testing a new dipping sauce in three US cities. Beginning Monday, customers in Washington, Atlanta and Dallas can add "Sweet Hot Capital City" mambo sauce to their orders for a limited time. The chain describes the flavor as "sweet, spicy and tangy," and one that "perfectly compliments" its fried chicken.
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

KFC Fans Can Win a Stay at a Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin

KFC fans have the incredible chance to live out their winter fried chicken dreams inside a Kentucky Friend Chicken Firelog Cabin. Simply put, if you love fried chicken, this KFC-themed log cabin vacation is perfect for you and eight other friends. This one-of-a-kind getaway features a three-day, two-night stay in...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

The KFC Capitals of America

KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) is the world’s second-largest restaurant chain (as measured by sales) after McDonald’s, with more than 24,000 restaurants (as of 2019) in more than 150 countries — almost 4,000 of them spread across the United States. (Check where it falls among the most successful restaurant chains in America.) To determine which states […]
RESTAURANTS
franchising.com

KFC’S Best-Selling 11 Herb & Spices Firelog Is Back, Now As A Full-Fledged Finger Lickin' Log Cabin Experience

Purchase the KFC Firelog on Walmart.com or download the KFC Ordering App for a chance to win an exclusive KFC Firelog Cabin getaway*. December 08, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To celebrate the return of its iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, KFC has created the Kentucky Fried Chicken Firelog Cabin giving fans a chance to win the ultimate fried chicken getaway for eight.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

The Edible KFC Nail Polish You Forgot Existed

Unless you happen to be a private investigator who has spied on a person's every moment, finding the perfect food-themed item for someone can be a terribly treacherous task. After all, how can you be sure that you're going to find something they actually want? You can always stick to the ancient traditions of loading up on booze and chocolate, but they are unlikely to impress people year after year. Perhaps the solution is to wow with unexpected displays of flair. That way, even if the idea backfires, you have the confidence to know that you tried something original and exciting.
CELEBRITIES

