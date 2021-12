I love this current-gen G05 BMW X5. More specifically, I love the way it looks. It’s among the best looking luxury SUVs on the market and is probably BMW’s best looking SUV period. However, BMW has a penchant for slapping horrific grilles on otherwise good looking cars, so what if it did so again? This new render shows off what the next-gen BMW X5 might look like if it had the same front and rear ends as the newly released BMW XM. (We don’t own the render but it can be seen here)

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO