Hopkins injured himself at the conclusion of Monday night's loss against the Rams, and was shown on the sideline trying to stretch out his injury. He went for a second opinion on Wednesday which obviously confirmed a serious enough sprain to keep him out of action for several weeks. The Cardinals are reportedly hopeful that Hopkins will return at some point in the playoffs, though that won't help fantasy managers, of course. A.J. Green and Christian Kirk should be startable fantasy options each week going forward with Hopkins' absence.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO