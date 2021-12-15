From Where I Sit

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleWas out to the AACA Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, to attend their annual...

Plumas County News

Where I Stand: The cat’s meow

For almost 23 years, the Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has been rescuing, providing medical care, and finding loving homes for the many abandoned, neglected, and homeless cats in Plumas County. In that time, we’ve seen lots of ups and downs. We thought that 2020, with its pandemic, economic crises,...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
The Friday Flyer

Free dinner for seniors

Canyon Lake’s seniors ages 55 and older are invited to attend a free Christmas-themed dinner party at the Canyon Lake Senior Center on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Reservations are required and can be obtained at the Canyon Lake POA office in the Canyon Lake Town Center. A buffet-style dinner will be served to those attending the Christmas dinner by Thomas Catering. The Canyon Lake Choraleers will provide the entertainment and sing various holiday-themed songs.
CANYON LAKE, CA
The Free Press

Currents briefs

NEW ULM — White House Christmas ornaments and Secret Service Christmas ornaments and holiday postcards are among the items on display this month at Brown County Museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm. The ornaments and postcards are on loan from private collections. This exhibit is on display on...
NEW ULM, MN
elkhornmediagroup.com

Heritage Lights begins tonight

PENDLETON – The Heritage Station Museum is getting ready to light up the night with Heritage Lights the first three Fridays and Saturdays of the month. The museum will stay open late on those nights. Admission is free. Artisan Alley will feature vendors with a wide variety of wares and...
PENDLETON, OR
bartlesvilleradio.com

City Matters 12-13-21

Does the city of Bartlesville need a convention/conference center? That is what city officials are trying find out. Appearing on City Matters, Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey talked about the special meeting to be held at noon on Tuesday, December 14, at city hall. Although the meeting itself is to consider a Memorandum of Understanding to lease the First Christian Church for a dollar a month while studies are being conducted to see if there is a need for such a venue as a conference center.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
WDVM 25

D.C. elementary schoolers surprised with Santa Claus, early Christmas gifts

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Eagle Academy Public Charter School in Southeast D.C. had a special event planned for students, with Santa Claus coming to visit and thousands of gifts being given away. Santa partnered with the school and the community organization, 4MyCity, to put the event together. 4MyCity is an organization focused on sustainability programs and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
esterobaynews.com

Events and Activities 12-16-2021

The Morro Bay Fire Department hosts the annual Season of Hope toy and food drive through December 17. They are collecting non-perishable food items as well as new unwrapped toys. Collection bins are in the front lobby of the fire station at 715 Harbor St, Morro Bay. Operation Santa Clause will distribute the toys will be distributed by and the San Luis Obispo Food Bank will distribute food.
MORRO BAY, CA
lascrucesbulletin.com

Winter Break Camp 2021

The City of Las Cruces Parks & Recreation Department is offering a 12-day Winter Break camp that will continue to provide enjoyable and dynamic winter fun indoors and out, with hands-on activities, crafts, and active games for all ages. The Winter Camp is for grades kindergarten through five (K – 5) and will be held at Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave. The dates are December 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. Camp hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Daily Review

Mingle & Jingle Tonight

The Franklin Merchants Association and the City of Franklin is preparing for its annual “Mingle & Jingle” tonight from 5 p.m. - 8p.m. Each participating merchant will be offering deals, refreshments or activities for children and adults. Santa will be set up in the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket...
FRANKLIN, LA
freedom929.com

WEEKEND ACTIVITIES COMING UP

(OLNEY) A benefit fundraiser to help out Alvy Johnson is coming up this Sunday, December 12th, at the Olney American Legion, at 227 East Main Street. The doors will open at 3:00 with the pulled pork dinners served at 4:00, a live auction at 6:00, and live music to follow. There will be sweatshirts and t-shirts for sale, plus a 50/50 drawing and more. Look over the auction items and get more details on the Alvy Johnson Benefit page on Facebook. All donations go to support Alvy in his fight against cancer. Call 843-4850.
OLNEY, IL
suffolkcountynews.net

A very Victorian tea

This past weekend from Friday, Dec. 10 to Sunday, Dec. 12, the Sayville Congregational United Church of Christ held their annual Victorian Tea. This year was the 30th tea and the first since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parishioners and guests love the spectacle that takes the help of over 60 individuals to come together and features over 80 raffle baskets. There was even a harpist and a visit from Santa Claus!
SAYVILLE, NY
Niagara Gazette

Oakwood Cemetery honors voluntee

The Oakwood Cemetery Association Board of Directors memorialized one of its most dedicated members by bestowing the first annual Whitney Mallam Volunteer Service Award. Mallam, who died in June, was a direct descendent of Brigadier General Parkhurst Whitney, and was a living link to the past who served the community in many arenas. The Association chose to honor Annette Baumgarden as an individual who embodies his tradition of service.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Observer

Silver Creek Seniors celebrate

The Silver Creek Seniors met Dec. 7 with 26 members present. President Ed Newman opened with the pledge to the flag and everyone singing America the Beautiful. Pauline Flitt read “Unseen Laws of Nature” and said a blessing for those present and the food for lunch. Newman then welcomed back Sally Conover. Members sang happy birthday to the November and December birthdays before enjoying cake, pizza and side dishes.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Observer

‘Perfect place’

While the group at Main Street Studios has been putting on performances at their location in Fredonia for the last half of this year, their last show of 2021 is dreamed to be their biggest. On Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 22 and 23, Main Street Studios at 50 W. Main St. will be holding performances of “A Christmas Carol,” based on the story from Charles Dickens.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
oregoncoasttoday.com

Step inside Freed Gallery

Since Freed Gallery was founded more than 25 years ago, it has captured the hearts of countless admirers. From art connoisseurs and collectors to tourists, locals and even the people who simply drive past it every day, it has become a staple of the coast and a catalyst for creativity.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
heraldstaronline.com

Tri-Chapter Christmas brunch held

Froehlich’s Classic Corner in downtown Steubenville was the site of the Tri-Chapter Christmas brunch held for the Alpha Kappa, Alpha Tau and Fidelis Gamma chapters of WV Alpha Delta Kappa, International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. Hosted by Alpha Tau, President Diane Bowers presided at the meeting where Chaplain Kathy Griffith gave a reading entitled “A Christmas Blessing” by Robert Louis Stevenson. After the brunch, attendees enjoyed piano musical selections presented by Roberta Fedoush. The group participated in a holiday movie trivia activity, and door prizes were awarded. The winner of the drawing to support student scholarships was announced. Each member attending received a jingle bell favor which was created by students of member Michelle McHaffie. Hostesses were Kathy Griffith, Amy Hannahs, Velda Icard and Fran Jones. Representatives of Fidelis Gamma, on hand were, seated, from left, Donna Durkin, Jerry DeFilippo and Carolyn Allison; and standing, Margaret Polk, Shirley DeLuca, Ruth Fuller and Sandra Anderson. Alpha Tau members attending were Fran Jones, Diane Bowers, Ginger Greene, Velda Icard, Kathy Griffith and Amy Hannahs. Members of Alpha Kappa there were Carol Churchman, Stephanie Ferrell and Suzanne Davidson.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Review

CHRISTMAS ON THE HILL

Over 1,000 families participated in the East Liverpool City Schools’ second Christmas On The Hill event this past Saturday night. It started in 2020 due to the city’s lack of a Christmas parade. Held at the East Liverpool campus of ELJS, ELHS and North Elementary, the reverse parade route included stops from ELHSAA, Hall of Fame, Westgate Middle School, LaCroft Elementary, treasurer’s office, special education and the North Elementary School in addition to the East Liverpool Junior/Senior High SchooL. Every district building participated including the fan favorite of a school bus all decked out in a Polar Express theme while bus drivers handed out bells. The East Liverpool band and choir members played holiday music. Many student and staff decorated trees scattered throughout the reverse parade site. An angel donation tree was available to accept donations of non-perishable foods, gloves, hats, scarves and money benefiting the East Liverpool Salvation Army. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes created the Christmas manger scene. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were hand waving to cars. Teachers Lisa Ensinger and Michele Davis and students oversaw a mailbox on the drive-thru route, where children could drop off their letters for Santa. Children will receive a reply from Santa if return address was included. Career Tech students created ornaments and wooden cut-outs out representing each of 13 offerings. These Potter elves were critical in setup leading to the day’s festivities.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Town Square Announced

Historic Downtown Pocatello, Lookout Credit Union and Pocatello City officials came together on Friday to announce a new town square. The Pocatello City Council approved it on Thursday night. The new town square will be just off of South Garfield Avenue. Officials say they have been working on the concept...
POCATELLO, ID

