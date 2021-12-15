ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Hill Country Naturalist

By Jim Stanley
Hill Country Passport
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chemistry of Photosynthesis and the Carbon Cycle. Don’t be alarmed by the chemical...

www.hillcountrypassport.com

Comments / 0

Related
idahoptv.org

Spud Country

In Idaho, raising spuds is a traditional way of life. From planting to harvest, potato farming provides not only food, but culture too. Dubbed the “potato state,” more than half of Idaho’s counties grow potatoes. But beyond the numbers, what matters is the goodwill of Idaho’s agricultural community. Join Outdoor Idaho as we dig into what it truly means to live and work in “Spud Country.”
AGRICULTURE
austinmonthly.com

The Color Palette of Austin and the Texas Hill Country

You might have seen Matthew W. Guthrie (@guthrie_mw)’s photography on Instagram: hidden waterfalls tucked away in the Hill Country, underwater scenes captured at Town Lake, and stretches of orange sunsets over Lake Travis decorate his feed. His talent for framing the perfect shot proves his creativity, and yet, despite his wishes, he says he was never much of an artist growing up.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photosynthesis#Chemistry#Bacteria
expressnews.com

Saving ‘the edge of night’: Starry-sky admirers fight light pollution in Hill Country amid growth, development

Chris Hill peered through the lens of the telescope in his backyard one cold night, looking into the sea of stars and galaxies that pepper the night sky like grains of sand. He walked to a pair of computers nearby and pressed a few buttons. A picture came into focus: a blue, transparent circle surrounded by rings of pink, red and orange popping out of a starry backdrop. It’s the Helix Nebula in the Aquarius constellation — 655 light years away.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
culturemap.com

Austin Artists Market presents Hill Country Holiday Bazaar

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Holiday Bazaar will allow eventgoers to shop for unique gifts for friends and family. There will be food, beverages, and live music.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

Glaciers in Himalayas melting at ‘exceptional’ rate, scientists warn

Glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia, new research warns.The study, led by scientists at the University of Leeds, found that in recent decades, Himalayan glaciers have lost ice 10 times more quickly than they have on average since the Little Ice Age, when glaciers expanded around 400-700 years ago. The ice loss is occurring so quickly, the research team described the rate as “exceptional”.The researchers reconstructed the extent and ice content of 14,798 Himalayan glaciers to reveal how large...
WORLD
ladailypost.com

Amateur Naturalist: Mushrooms And Santa Claus

Dressed and collecting mushrooms. Courtesy/U.S. Forest Service. We previously have reviewed a pond in the wilderness unexpectedly turning a bright red for a couple of weeks. This is a rare event that may occur only every few years. However bright red colors can appear annually for a couple of weeks....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
BGR.com

A huge asteroid stronger than a nuclear bomb is headed our way this month

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get today Giant space rocks continue to threaten the planet as yet another large asteroid is headed towards the Earth this month. If an asteroid impact were to occur, it could be more powerful than a nuclear bomb. 2018 AH is the size of the Washington Monument, and its path will pass close by the Earth in December, according to NASA’s asteroid tracker. If the asteroid were to slam into the planet, NASA says that it could cause devastation far greater than an atomic bomb. Luckily, the asteroid isn’t likely to...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

11 Of Ancient Earth’s Most Unbelievable Prehistoric Animals

Maybe Bigfoot doesn’t exist — or maybe he does. But in any case, a similarly gigantic beast did once walk the earth. Gigantopithecus blacki, a prehistoric giant ape, could give Bigfoot a run for his money. Like Bigfoot, however, G.blacki is elusive. Scientists have few fossils of them, and the...
WILDLIFE
earth.com

It’s Too Late: The 6th Mass Extinction Is Here

Here we sit, with our lattes and AirPods, during the sixth mass extinction. As absurd as that sounds, a mass extinction doesn’t always mean explosive volcanoes and apocalyptic asteroids. Mass extinction is an event that at least 75% of species are killed due to environmental factors in a relatively short amount of time. And that’s in geologic time! Geologically speaking, a “short amount of time” is anything less than 2.8 million years. While that far exceeds our human lifespans, it’s a bit of a wake-up call. We could be losing three-quarters of Earth’s species, all while we obliviously take another sip of caramel flavored foam.
SCIENCE
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Archaeologists Discover ‘Oldest’ Jewelry Ever, Shedding Light on Early Ways of Expressing Identity

Archaeologists working in the Bizmoune Cave in southwest Morocco published a surprising finding in Science Advances last week: they had discovered what is believed to be the oldest jewelry in the world. The team found 33 shell beads that they dated to between 142,000 and 150,000 years old. The beads were found between 2014 and 2018 and in the time since the team has been working to confirm a date for the artifacts through scientific analysis. The study, led by El Mehdi Sehasseh, a graduate student at the National Institute of Archaeological Sciences and Heritage in Rabat, involved doing uranium dating and looking...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy