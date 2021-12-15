Bloom Where You’re Planted!

Daffodils, also known as narcissus, get their name from the Greek myth that tells the story of Narcissus, who was overcome by such vanity that he spent his entire life looking at his reflection in a pool of water, according to Truly Experiences. When he died, legend has it that daffodils began to grow in his place. However, others believe that the origin of the daffodil is not directly related to the myth of Narcissus. The word narcissus comes from the Greek word for numbness, which can be attributed to a daffodil's heady scent, as per The New York Botanical Garden. Alternatively, "numbness" may refer to the toxicity of the daffodil when ingested.

