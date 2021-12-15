ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati: 9 Year Old Girl Hit While Crossing The Street With A Crossing Guard!

By Don Juan Fasho
Prayers are going out to the 9-year-old gild who was hit by a car while crossing the street with a crossing guard.

Via Fox19

A crossing guard was crossing the street with a 9-year-old girl who attends Nativity School and a driver made an illegal U-turn, striking the child, police said in a prepared statement.

The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, they said.

