A bill that will be considered by the Wyoming Legislature early next year would increase the state tax on gasoline to 39 cents per gallon. The legislation would phase in a 15 cents per gallon increase from the current 24 cents per gallon tax over a three-year period. You can read a draft of the legislation here. The proposal passed a legislative committee on a 9-2 vote last week and will be considered by lawmakers when the legislature meets in February in Cheyenne.

WYOMING STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO