Remarks By World Bank Group President David Malpass at the IDA20 Replenishment Meeting

World Bank Blogs
 2 days ago

Hello everybody. Depending on where you are, good morning or good evening, and congratulations! I’m very pleased to see that the global community has come together once again in support of the world’s poorest countries. I would like to thank the Japanese government for hosting this IDA20 replenishment meeting. We...

q957.com

IMF board forms group to review data integrity after World Bank scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on Friday said it has formed a steering group to lead a review to improve institutional safeguards on data and governance after clearing IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva of wrongdoing in a World Bank data-rigging scandal. The IMF board...
WORLD
wincountry.com

Global finance system partly to blame for inequality – World Bank’s Malpass

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass on Monday said fiscal and monetary policies were operating in “uncharted territory” since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and may be contributing to a sharp rise in global inequality and poverty. Malpass told a roundtable hosted by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang...
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Counsel, Data and Digital Development, Legal Operations Unit (LEGOP), World Bank

Adele Barzelay is Counsel, Data and Digital Development in the World Bank’s Legal Operations Unit (LEGOP). In this capacity, Adele primarily advises on data policy and regulatory issues in Bank operations and analytical and advisory services, supports the legal aspects of the implementation of the 2021 World Development Report and supports the Digital Development Global Practice’s growing digital transformation agenda.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. Treasury funnels $8.7 bln in COVID aid to community, minority lenders

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced more than $8.7 billion in capital investments in community development financial institutions and minority-owned banking firms to boost lending in disadvantaged areas, the Treasury said. The capital allocation for 186 institutions is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

China creating ‘brain-control weapons’ and weaponizing biotech, US says

The U.S. Department of Commerce suspects a Chinese military academy and eleven of its associated research institutes are developing technology to support the Chinese military, including brain-control weaponry. On Friday, the Commerce Department added 37 Chinese, Georgian, Malaysian, and Turkish entities to the restricted Entity List. The Commerce Department took...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

World indices fall ahead of US Central Bank meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global shares fell on Tuesday and the U.S. dollar rose again as investors held their breath ahead of the update on monetary policy due out from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. Wall Street ended lower and the yield on the U.S. 10-year rose after...
BUSINESS
njitvector.com

The World Meets for Climate Change

A significant conference for our planet, the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP), took place from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. At COP26, the twenty-sixth iteration of the conference, big carbon emitters like the United States, China and India agreed with more than 200 countries on tackling climate change. According to The Guardian, scientists “estimate that emissions must be reduced to net-zero by 2050 if the world is to have a good chance of remaining within the 1.5C threshold.” The 1.5C threshold is the preferred temperature rise, described as a “must-have” to prevent sudden catastrophic consequences in the world. According to The Guardian, “1.5C would still result in rising sea levels, bleaching of coral reefs, increase in heat waves, droughts, floods, fierce storms, but these would be far less than the extremes associated with a rise of 2C.” After weeks of discussion, agreements regarding deforestation, methane use reduction, carbon use, and the U.S.-China agreement became somewhat real.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumlocalnews.com

VP Harris, Treasury announce $8.7B for lending in minority communities

Partially a result of her work while in the U.S. Senate, Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced the release of $8.7 billion in treasury lending for minority communities as she spoke alongside Secretary Janet Yellen at a banking forum focused on the racial wealth divide. She announced the billions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Reaching UHC: making the case for investing more and better

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day is celebrated annually on December 12. December 2021 marks two years since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, a reminder of the importance of UHC for ending this pandemic and emerging stronger. To achieve UHC by 2030, domestically financed public resources will play a predominant role in keeping the countries’ collective commitments toward the Sustainable Development Goals. This year’s UHC Day focused on building stronger and more equitable health systems to promote global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that will leave no one's health behind.
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Precious metals outlook hinges on pandemic fight and monetary policy direction

This blog is the seventh in a series of nine blogs on commodity market developments, elaborating on themes discussed in the October 2021 edition of the World Bank’s Commodity Markets Outlook. Precious metal prices trended lower in the second half of 2021, reflecting declining investor sentiment and soft physical...
BUSINESS

