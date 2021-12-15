ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Quick Analysis: Hawks shift to three hikes in 2022, King dollar to end 2021 on top

By Yohay Elam
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve has doubled the pace of tapering to $30 billion. Median Fed forecasts show three hikes in 2022, higher than expected. An open door to a hike in March could further boost the dollar. This is what it sounds like when the doves cry – monetary policy...

www.fxstreet.com

AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
kelo.com

Fed policymakers make case for rate hikes after end of bond-buying taper

(Reuters) – Citing high U.S. inflation and a job market that’s nearing its full potential at least while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Federal Reserve policymakers on Friday laid out a case for raising interest rates soon after the central bank ends its bond-buying program in March. And it...
forexlive.com

Fed's Waller: Inflation alarmingly high, hike will be warranted shortly after taper ends

Taper gives increased flexibility to adjust policy as early as the spring. Baseline outlook is for inflation to moderate but watching expectations closely. Waller is a hawk but calling for an quick rate hike after the sped-up taper is especially hawkish. This is certainly a shift. Previously he had said he wanted to have 'space' to hike as soon as Q2 but now he's calling for it.
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street ends downer week singing rate hike blues

Dec 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET ENDS DOWNER WEEK SINGING RATE HIKE BLUES (1605 EST/2105 GMT) Wall Street skulked into the weekend with a downbeat/mixed close as...
raleighnews.net

U.S. markets slide on Fed rate hikes

The Fed's plan to raise interest rates three times next year was fully in line with the market's expectations, Desmond Lachman, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a former official at the International Monetary Fund, told Xinhua. However, he wondered whether the move would be enough to control...
