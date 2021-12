Telltale Games' first new title in over three years is based on the hit Amazon Studios' series The Expanse. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a new narrative game set in the world of The Expanse and is being publishing by Telltale Games and Deck Nine Games. The new game will put players in control of Camina Drummer, with Cara Gee reprising her role from the television show. The game's official description reads "In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis. You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship. What will you do with the truth, Bosmang?" You can check out a first trailer for the series below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO