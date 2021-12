Lexi Rodriguez has received some big honors already — Big Ten defensive player of the year and a first-team All-American award. She netted her biggest honor Friday. The Nebraska volleyball libero was named the AVCA freshman of the year. She is the first libero to ever earn the award and is the second Husker to be named national freshman of the year, joining four-time All-American Sarah Pavan (2004).

