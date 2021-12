Whether driven to hang on to power, have access to money, or intoxicated by fame — when politicians say and do things that hurt and harm the people for their personal gain, it is greed of the most grievous kind. Greed? Yes, greed. Greed has many faces and is manifested in many ways. Whatever form of greed […] The post Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO