ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Change the macOS Menu Bar Clock from Digital to Analog

By Mike Schmitz
The Sweet Setup
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a state of mind called Flow where you are completely immersed in the activity you are doing. Everything else seems to fade away except the work you’re engaged in. The words seem to write themselves, complex problems become simple to solve, and you are completely uninhibited in doing your best...

thesweetsetup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

LG’s $1.7 Million TV and an Innovative Turntable Offer the Best in Analog and Digital Playback

Skip that trip into space and spend your ticket money on experiencing otherworldly video and audio journeys that will never require you to leave the couch. Approaching from opposite ends of the playback spectrum, these new digital and analog releases, representing stratospheric levels of both cost and technological achievement, are on a mission to present the most precise simulacrum of a theatrical experience or live musical event from the comfort of home. LG DVLED Home Cinema Display LG’s new 325-inch DVLED Home Cinema Display represents a giant leap in television advancement with a brilliant, ultrahigh-definition model unmatched in its combination of size...
ELECTRONICS
brumpost.com

If you hate your macOS Monterey’s cursor color and size, here’s how to change it

One reason why I stuck with either Windows or Android for a long time is because of customization. Over the last couple of years, Apple has changed its stance and it’s now allowing its operating systems to be customizable. For example, the iOS 14 introduced widget and other cool features, the new macOS Monterey now allow you to easily change the color of your cursor from its traditional white outline to whatever color you want.
SOFTWARE
MacRumors Forums

macOS 12.1 Fixes Menu Bar Icons Obscured by Notch on 2021 MacBook Pros

Apple on Tuesday seeded the macOS Monterey 12.1 Release Candidate to developers for testing, and according to the release notes, the update resolves an issue with the notch obscuring "menu bar extras" on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. "Menu bar extras" are the tiny icons that appear on the...
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

How to Customize the Mouse Pointer in macOS Monterey

In macOS Monterey, Apple allows you to change the color of the mouse pointer from the standard white outline and black fill, to pretty much any color combination you want. So if you're having a hard time working out when it moves or changes to an insertion point, crosshair, hand, or other shape, it's worth switching things up. The following steps show you how.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Analog#Macos#Digital Clock#Dock Menu Bar#Time#The Sweet Setup
MacRumors Forums

How to Test Your Internet Speed in macOS

After you've joined the Wi-Fi network that you want to test, the tool is accessed via the command line, so you'll need to open the Terminal console (found in Applications/Utilities) and type in the following at the command prompt:. networkQuality. Press Enter, and the tool will begin to output the...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

How To Run Windows 11 and macOS Virtual Machines in Linux

Running a virtual machine (VM) is a way to run a virtual computer and there are a myriad of ways to accomplish this across all operating systems. A popular method is via QEMU, an open source hypervisor which can emulate different hardware devices. QEMU is a complex and powerful application, and sometimes we just want to run a quick VM for a project. Here is where Quickemu comes in.
SOFTWARE
Apple Insider

How to add and manage Safari extensions in macOS Monterey

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If you want to make the most of Apple'sSafari browser in macOS Monterey and add some features, you can add some extensions. Here's how to get it done.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
iPad
NewsBreak
Software
techxplore.com

Research brings analog computers just one step from digital

The future of computing may be analog. The digital design of our everyday computers is good for reading email and gaming, but today's problem-solving computers are working with vast amounts of data. The ability to both store and process this information can lead to performance bottlenecks due to the way computers are built.
COMPUTERS
Macworld

macOS Monterey 12.1 is now available with SharePlay, Apple Music Voice Plan, Digital Legacy and more

Apple on Monday released macOS Monterey 12.1, a major update to macOS. The update is 2.36GB and requires a system restart upon installation. The marquee feature of version 12.1 is SharePlay, Apple’s FaceTime feature that allows users to share media. For example, a FaceTime group call can watch an Apple TV show or listen to Apple Music together. SharePlay was revealed at WWDC this past June, and Apple in August decided to push back its release. It was made available on iPhone and iPad in iOS/iPadOS 15.1.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

macOS: How to Quickly Convert Images in Finder

If you're not familiar with them, Quick Actions help you perform certain tasks, such as creating a PDF or rotating an image, right from the Finder or your desktop, without opening an app. And in ‌macOS Monterey‌, Convert Image is the latest pre-installed Quick Action in Finder that can quickly...
SOFTWARE
ArchDaily

Tim Fendley Explains why Analog Wayfinding Tools Matter in a Digital World

Tim Fendley Explains why Analog Wayfinding Tools Matter in a Digital World. If you have ever walked around the center of London you will have seen those yellow and dark blue panels featuring maps, local attractions, and walking times dotted along the streets and near bus and tube stops. Credited with redefining city wayfinding, Legible London, as the system is called, is now seen as the benchmark for making cities accessible and legible to residents, commuters, and visitors alike. And now Seattle has launched its own version of the London system, and Madrid will do so next year. Giovanna Dunmall asks Tim Fendley, the founder and CEO of Applied, the spatial experience design practice behind all these projects, why analog is often still so superior to digital, and what makes for good wayfinding.
ENTERTAINMENT
MacRumors Forums

macOS Monterey: What Does a Green or Orange Dot in the Menu Bar Mean?

If you're wondering what the green and orange dots are that you sometimes see in your Mac's menu bar, just next to the Control Center icon, you've come to the right place. Apple has added these to macOS as a privacy feature in order to indicate when an app is using your Mac's microphone or camera.
COMPUTERS
Cheddar News

Adobe and Microsoft Team Up to Bring 'Delightful' Productivity Tools to Workers

Software giants Adobe and Microsoft are further partnering to build synergy between their productivity tools for the digital-first workplace. Ashley Still, the senior vice president and general manager of digital media at Adobe, talked to Cheddar about the common vision between her company and Microsoft for simplifying work. "It's really important that companies make sure that the tools and applications that employees have at their disposal make their work delightful and easier," Still said in terms of how to judge the success of the partnership.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

How to AirPlay content to your Mac using macOS Monterey

9to5Mac is brought to you by MacStadium. Migrate to M1 easier with Orka and MacStadium. Orchestrate macOS VMs with Kubernetes in a mixed cluster of M1 and Intel Macs. Watch the tech preview and sign up to be a beta participant. One of the neat ways macOS Monterey upgrades Apple...
SOFTWARE
BGR.com

How to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Apple gift card, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, Bluetooth speakers, more Earlier this week, after more than a month of testing, Apple released iOS 15.2 to the general public. The update added several long-awaited new features to the iPhone, including the Apple Music Voice Plan, App Privacy Report, Digital Legacy, and macro photo control for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Of course, many of the most useful features in iOS updates are not highlighted in Apple’s release notes. For example, after you download and install iOS 15.2 on your iPhone, you will now have the ability to...
CELL PHONES
The Gadgeteer

USCCE Digital Clock Radio review

REVIEW – Do you use an alarm clock to wake up in the morning? I have been using my iPhone and an Amazon Echo Dot for several years now, but is an old school clock radio a better option? Let’s find out by taking a look at the USCCE Digital Clock Radio.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy