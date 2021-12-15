ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed expects to raise interest rates three times in 2022 amid inflation fears

By The Associated Press
Baton Rouge Business Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve will pick up the pace at which it’s pulling back its support for the economy as inflation surges, and it expects to raise interest rates three times next year. In an abrupt policy shift, the Fed announced today, that it will shrink its monthly bond...

Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
The Independent

Regulators: threats to US financial system remain elevated

The nation's top financial regulators told Congress Friday that threats to U.S. financial stability remain elevated even though the country has recovered from what appears to be the worst economic shocks from the pandemic.In its annual report on threats to the economy, the Financial Stability Oversight Council highlighted for the first time climate change as an emerging risk, citing among other things potential loan losses from floods and forest fires.The Biden administration has made climate change a top priority, reversing the decision by the Trump administration to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.The council is...
Washington Post

Coming Fed rate hikes mean one thing: Pay off that credit card debt. Now.

The Federal Reserve just gave consumers with revolving credit card balances their top New Year’s resolution: Dump that debt ASAP. To beat back inflation, the Fed is signaling that, starting next year, it expects to hike its benchmark rate, which has hovered near zero percent. Any upward rate moves by the Fed can increase the costs for certain borrowers.
FOXBusiness

Inflation hits 39-year high — here's what that means for interest rates

U.S. inflation continues to soar amid economic improvement, rising at its fastest pace in 39 years, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of inflation, rose 6.8% annually in November, the highest 12-month increase since...
