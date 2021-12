Your next hire might be a familiar face. The ranks of boomerang employees--workers who have left a company, only to later come back--are growing, according to data from LinkedIn, The Wall Street Journal reported this week. In 2021, boomerang workers account for 4.5 percent of all new hires on the platform, up from 3.9 percent in 2019. Some of these workers are people who quit during the pandemic and are looking to return to their old jobs, according to recent reporting from Business Insider.

