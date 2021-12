>Central PA. Attorney Nominated To Be State's Consumer Advocate. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced the nomination of a central Pennsylvania attorney to be the state's Consumer Advocate. Shapiro says Patrick Cicero, a lawyer with extensive experience in utility matters, has been named to the position. In his new role, Cicero will represent state consumers in court and before state regulatory boards. A news release says Cicero has nearly two decades of experience in legal aid and in representing low-income Pennsylvanians in utility matters. Most recently, he worked as the executive director of the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network. Cicero began serving in an acting capacity Monday pending confirmation by the state Senate.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO