Josh Groban to portray Billy Joel in new Audible scripted original series

It was 32 years ago today (December 16th, 1989) that Billy Joel's 11th studio album, Storm Front hit Number One, displacing Milli Vanilli's 1989 three-week chart-topper, Girl You Know It's True. The album, which topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for one week, spent 17 weeks in the Top 10. Storm Front marked the “Piano Man's” first album since 1977 not to be produced by the legendary Phil Ramone, with Billy tapping Foreigner leader Mick Jones to sit behind the boards for his final album of the decade. Billy had originally approached Eddie Van Halen to produce the set, but due to Van Halen duties passed on the offer — but suggested Jones, who had recently helmed the band's 1986 5150 album.
