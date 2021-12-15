ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Groban to portray Billy Joel in new Audible scripted original series

By Syndicated Content
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Groban has recorded at least one of Billy Joel‘s songs, but now, he’ll actually be playing the part of The Piano Man himself in a new original scripted series from Audible. The series is called The Miranda Obsession, and it’s based on a true story that...

Rachel Brosnahan will star in and executive produce “The Miranda Obsession,” a scripted Audible original podcast series inspired by the true story of Miranda Grosvenor — the mysterious woman who seduced powerful men in Hollywood in the ’70s and ’80s over the phone. Brosnahan, who is best known for her Emmy-winning turn in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” will executive produce under her Scrap Paper Pictures banner. She’s joined by an ensemble cast lending their voices to “The Miranda Obsession” that includes Milo Ventimiglia, Josh Groban, John Benjamin Hickey, Harry Lloyd and Morgan Spector. The series is currently in production...
