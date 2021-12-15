ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 2 days ago
Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett hands off to running back Tanner Rivard (3) during the first half. JOHN HART PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL

Number of players: 1

Who are they: Myles Burkett (Franklin, Wis.)

Quick analysis: Burkett is the first in-state quarterback for the Badgers to earn a scholarship out of high school since 2003. He’s shown a variety of skills throughout his prep career — good touch on deep passes, arm strength to drive the ball to the outside and enough mobility to extend plays while looking downfield. He led his Franklin squad to WIAA Division 1 state title, finishing his high school career with a win at Camp Randall.

Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Burkett: “He loves football. That’s important for a quarterback. He's got a little football junkie in him that way. Loves competing. And he was fun, he was one of those guys that no matter who you're talking to, he's a connector. He connects other guys in the group, and I think he's just got a lot of qualities that you know are important and things that we value.”

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

