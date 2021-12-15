Number of players: 0 declared, 1 possible

Who are they: Cade Yacamelli (Harrison City, Penn.)

Quick analysis: This is the hole in the Badgers’ recruiting class thus far and it could be addressed between the early signing period and the February National Signing Day, or the Badgers could be looking to the transfer portal. Chryst said if it was the NFL draft, he wouldn’t consider running back to be a need in part because Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo will be back next season assuming they recover well from their injuries.

Cade Yacamelli, a three-star athlete prospect, played running back in high school and could be the answer here, but it would behoove the Badgers to find another to increase the depth at the position that has five scholarship players heading into next season. Yacamelli said on “The Camp” podcast that UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said the Badgers coaches are thinking he’ll start his career as a running back. His acceleration helps him break big plays.

Paul Chryst’s thoughts on Yacamelli: “Cade’s fascinating to us that way … I think that running back certainly is one (position) that he could be (effective in). Also think he could be effective, in some form or fashion in a receiving type of role. Feel like he could do some things on defense. … I don’t know. Running back, I think he's got a chance to be a good one there. But that's where it's exciting when he gets on campus.”