By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 2 days ago
Joe Brunner lines up in the offensive tackle position at Whitefish Bay's Aug. 20 game against Messmer/Shorewood.  ABBY SCHNABLE, STATE JOURNAL

Number of players: 4

Who are they: Barrett Nelson (Stoughton, Wis.), Joe Brunner (Whitefish Bay, Wis.), Drew Evans (Fort Atkinson, Wis.), John Clifford (Watertown, Wis.)

Quick analysis: UW has been stacking strong classes along the offensive line, and this year’s group, while smaller in number, has a lot of upside. Nelson, the brother of starting UW guard Jack Nelson, has a huge frame at 6-foot-6 and has the same punishing playstyle as his brother. Brunner, the top-ranked recruit in the state, combines an incredibly quick step with a 6-6, 300-pound body and blows defenders off the ball. Evans and Clifford, both walk-ons, are the kind of prospects UW has done well with in that they play with tenacity, but need a bit of physical development to be ready for the Big Ten field.

Joe Rudolph’s thoughts on Brunner: "He has fun, man. I mean, that dude loves playing the game like he gets after people's ass and he don't make any apologies about being a physical dude on the football field. And that's fun. And I think guys love to play with guys like that. And you need that personality. He's athletic, he's strong naturally, carries a great size, proportional size, you don't realize how big he is until you're just kind of right up on him."

