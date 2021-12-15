Codespaces are now available to an organization’s outside collaborators

We recently launched a technology preview for the next-generation code search we have been building. If you haven’t signed up already, go ahead and do it now!. We want to share more about our work on code exploration, navigation, search, and developer productivity. Recently, we substantially improved the precision of our code navigation for Python, and open-sourced the tools we developed for this. The stack graph formalism we developed will form the basis for precise code navigation support for more languages, and will even allow us to empower language communities to build and improve support for their own languages, similarly to how we accept contributions to github/linguist to expand GitHub’s syntax highlighting capabilities.

