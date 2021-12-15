ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Codespaces are now available to an organization’s outside collaborators

github.blog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside collaborators expand Codespaces to use cases like interviewing, training, and teaching, where you...

github.blog

eso.org

The Messenger 185 is now available

The latest edition of ESO's quarterly journal, The Messenger, is now available online. This Issue 185 completes the series of articles dedicated to the the ESO's Extremely Large Telescope mirrors by presenting the lightweight field stabilisation mirror M5. Further, readers will get acquainted with the specifics of a new instrument for the VLT: MAVIS, which will be a powerful synergistic complement to the ELT in the visible wavelengths range.
ASTRONOMY
aithority.com

LCS’s Record Retrieval App Now Available In Guidewire Marketplace

The connectLCS app for ClaimCenter helps insurers accelerate and simplify the records retrieval process from start to finish. Guidewire and LCS Record Retrieval (LCS) announced that LCS’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to ClaimCenter users in the Guidewire Marketplace. With nearly 40 years of experience,...
CELL PHONES
Essence

This Accelerator Program is Empowering Small Black Business Owners to Become Their Own Chief Technology Officers

Some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies. If you’ve ever wondered who’s in charge of making sure a company stays technologically savvy, there’s probably a Chief Technology Officer working behind the scenes. Unfortunately, some startup founders don’t always have the capacity or budget to bring on a CTO, but still need the know-how to help grow their companies.
SMALL BUSINESS
#Collaborators#Repository
Augusta Free Press

How to hire the top-rated software development agency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Hiring a software development agency is a smart decision, particularly if you want a highly-customized product. It is the best way to avoid stressing out your internal resources and save time for core business activities. Another advantage of hiring a software development agency is that you won’t have to worry about hiring and paying employees. Moreover, you won’t have to worry about monthly payroll and overhead costs. A software development firm will take care of all these aspects for you.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Amazon’s Caregiving Service 'Alexa Together' Available Now

Amazon announced the rebranding of Alexa Care Hub into Alexa Together during its fall event a few months ago. This is a paid service to help users care for their aging family members. Well, the service is now officially available in the U.S. for $19.99/month. Amazon is also offering an annual subscription plan at $199 per year.
ELECTRONICS
techxplore.com

Researchers unveil new cyber protections against "logic bombs"

Cybersecurity researchers at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the Georgia Institute of Technology have proposed new ways to protect 3D printed objects such as drones, prostheses and medical devices from stealthy "logic bombs." The researchers will present their paper, titled "Physical Logic Bombs in 3D Printers via Emerging 4D Techniques," at...
TECHNOLOGY
hardcoregamer.com

Cave Story’s Secret Santa Now Available for Free on PC

It’s been a while since we’ve seen anything new bearing the Cave Story name, but Christmas came a bit early in the form of Cave Story’s Secret Santa. It’s a new PC-exclusive 2D overhead RPG/stealth hybrid where you solve puzzles and engage in some quick stealth action to help Santa grab packages that were stolen and put them back under the tree. It’s definitely a bit different from the norm when compared to the action-heavy Cave Story, but something that feels both in-line with its humor and world. Cave Story’s Secret Santa is available now for free on Steam, Epic Games Store, and DRM-free via GOG.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
The Conversation U.S.

Comic book introduces kids to key concepts and careers in cybersecurity

Three 9-year-old girls are huddled around a Caesar wheel, an ancient tool for sharing secret messages. Cracking a code is one of many challenges the girls complete to help characters in CryptoComics escape a mysterious cyberworld into which they’ve been drawn. CryptoComics is a curriculum designed to teach elementary school children – particularly girls of color – about cybersecurity – the practice of keeping digital information safe – and related careers. It also teaches about cryptology – the science of making and breaking codes. The girls partake in this program as part of their after-school activities in Atlanta. Led by a team of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
VentureBeat

New tools to make the hybrid cloud simpler and the cloud datacenter sustainable

Over the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic made remote working a top priority for many organizations, which were forced to enable employees to work from home to maintain productivity. As a consequence, these organizations began to heavily invest in on-demand computing resources for remote employees. As 2021 draws to...
COMPUTERS
dronedj.com

GoPro’s high-performance Enduro battery is now available to buy

Enduro, the all-new battery that GoPro has designed to dramatically improve the performance of HERO10 and HERO9 action cameras in cold temperatures, has arrived right in time for your winter adventure plans. Now available to buy at GoPro’s online store, the $24.99 Enduro battery (20% off for GoPro subscribers) also...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsandwearables.com

Digital Sleeping Pills are now available for older Muse S devices

InteraXon has made Digital Sleep Pills available for owners of older Muse S devices. To remind, the 2nd generation product with this functionality already enabled was made available for purchase about a month ago. We reviewed Muse 2 back in 2019 and found it to be an excellent meditation aid....
ELECTRONICS
github.blog

How to define security requirements for your OSS project

This is part two of GitHub Security Lab’s series on the OWASP Top 10 Proactive Controls, where I provide practical guidance for OSS developers and maintainers on improving your security posture. Defining your security requirements is the most important proactive control you can implement for your project. This prompts...
COMPUTERS
github.blog

A brief history of code search at GitHub

We recently launched a technology preview for the next-generation code search we have been building. If you haven’t signed up already, go ahead and do it now!. We want to share more about our work on code exploration, navigation, search, and developer productivity. Recently, we substantially improved the precision of our code navigation for Python, and open-sourced the tools we developed for this. The stack graph formalism we developed will form the basis for precise code navigation support for more languages, and will even allow us to empower language communities to build and improve support for their own languages, similarly to how we accept contributions to github/linguist to expand GitHub’s syntax highlighting capabilities.
COMPUTERS
github.blog

OpenAPI Description of REST API is now 3.1 compliant

GitHub upgraded its OpenAPI description to the OpenAPI Specification (OAS) 3.1. Upgrading to OAS 3.1 will enable us to add GitHub Webhooks to the description, simplify the description of nullable schemas, and reduce the description size by removing duplicate nullable reference schemas. The GitHub OpenAPI description contains more than 600...
COMPUTERS
github.blog

Using GitHub’s security features to help identify Log4j exposure in your codebase

The world is reacting to the news that a popular Java library, Apache Log4j, contains a vulnerability in versions prior to 2.16.0. When exploited, that vulnerability can result in attackers being able to remotely execute code on the victim’s system. GitHub’s security team recently shared how we’ve responded to this issue on GitHub.com, GitHub Enterprise Cloud, and GitHub Enterprise Server. In this blog post, we’ll tell you more about how you can use GitHub’s security features to help assess and address your exposure.
SOFTWARE
github.blog

The new GitHub Issues – 12/16 update

Following our last update, we have a number of exciting updates and improvements being released today for the new projects experience. One of the top requested features, you can now easily see what work is in progress with our latest field type linked pull requests for both the table and board layouts.
COMPUTERS

