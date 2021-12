Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Lake Travis-Westlake edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2021. Leah and Mark Mirra relocated from Albany, New York, to the Lake Travis region three years ago and immediately loved the area. Still, the Mirras said they could not help but miss one thing about home—New York-style pizza. When Gatti’s Pizza closed its location in the Four Points area, the husband and wife team decided to make the career shift from property management professionals to pizzeria owners.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO