Emerson reverts to individual testing model

By Frankie Rowley
Berkeley Beacon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerson pivoted back to individual PCR tests on Tuesday with just two days left in the fall semester, as positive COVID-19 cases surge both on-campus and nationwide. The last-minute decision shifts the college away from the pooled testing system implemented last month—meaning that instead of testing...

Berkeley Beacon

Emerson reports 27 positive COVID-19 tests Wednesday, bringing weekly total to 61

Emerson reported 27 new positive COVID-19 tests for the second day in a row on Thursday, bringing the numbers of positive tests reported this week to a staggering 61. The positives reflect an unprecedented surge at the end of the fall semester; on Tuesday, college officials announced 49 active cases among Emerson community members. The positives reported on Thursday came from 293 tests administered on Dec. 15, yielding a positivity rate of 8.87 percent—by far the highest weekday positivity rate to date.
BOSTON, MA
Community Impact Houston

Two individuals test positive for omicron variant in Houston

Two cases of COVID-19 in Houston were confirmed to have been caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, officials with the Houston Health Department announced Dec. 10. The cases, confirmed the evening of Dec. 9 by genomic sequencing, were in individuals who did not have a history of recent travel, which health department officials said suggests community spread of the variant. The individuals who tested positive were a female in her 20s and a male in his 30s.
HOUSTON, TX
State
Massachusetts State
Scientific American

The Risk of Vaccinated COVID Transmission Is Not Low

My two-year-old tested positive for COVID last month. My mind-numbing and costly project to keep him uninfected prior to his vaccinations had proven an abject failure. I was angry—and surprised. During the time he was likely infected, he had only been around vaccinated people when indoors. Although we know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Atlantic

Fully Vaccinated Is About to Mean Something Else

For nearly a year now, the phrase fully vaccinated has carried a cachet that it never did before. Being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is a ticket for a slate of liberties—a pass to travel without testing and skip post-exposure quarantine, per the CDC, and in many parts of the country, a license to enter restaurants, gyms, and bars. For many employees, full vaccination is now a requirement to work; for many individuals, it’s a must for any socialization at all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WEKU

Omicron evades Moderna vaccine too, study suggests, but boosters help

There's more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
