Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area both lost population during the pandemic, according to new data released Friday as the nation's most populous state posted just its second year-over-year decline in history. California estimates its population twice per year. The first report, released in May, estimates the population for the previous calendar year. The second report, released in December, estimates the population for the previous fiscal year, which ends June 30.Back in May, California reported its first ever annual population decline when the state said it lost 182,083 people in 2020. Friday, the state said it lost...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO