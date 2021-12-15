ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Axios Pro Rata

By Kia Kokalitcheva
Axios
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a hearing later today, the Senate's judiciary committee will attempt to examine the impact of large and dominant companies on "American innovation" — that is, startups — and their ability to acquire smaller ones. Why it matters: Whether Big Tech is preventing startups from realizing their...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Axios

Axios Future

Today's second-to-last edition features wonky economic takes, why you may not need that SAT prep book, and a show you must watch. Today's Smart Brevity count: 1,734 words or 6½ minutes. 1 big thing: The case for creating more of everything. From housing to child care to energy, the...
ELECTRONICS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
Axios

Axios Closer

Superyacht builders are entering the new year with more boats on order than ever before. The mega-rich (whose wealth ballooned during the pandemic) sought out giant yachts at record rates for a private refuge from the virus — and there are fresh signs it isn't letting up, per Boat International's annual report out this week.
NFL
Axios

Axios Markets

⏱ Today's newsletter is 1,246 words, 5 minutes. 1 big thing: The rise and rise of insider stock sales. Insider trading — the legal kind — hit new highs in 2021, and the SEC wants to make sure it isn't being abused, Axios' Felix Salmon writes. Why it...
STOCKS
crunchbase.com

What Are Pro Rata Rights And Has The Growth Of Venture Changed Them?

With more companies raising series Es, Fs and even Gs that eclipse half a billion dollars, now may be a good time to look at pro rata rights and how the investing world has changed for early investors. While pro rata rights in the venture capital world are nothing new,...
MARKETS
Axios

Axios Capital

In the final newsletter of 2021, I cover all-stock transactions in private companies; insider trading; NFTs of paintings; the stock-market reaction to the latest COVID-19 wave; and much more. It's 1,641 words, a 6-minute read. 1 big thing: Shopping with a private currency. Something rare is happening with regularity in...
STOCKS
Axios

Axios Login

Security researcher Dan Kaminsky has been posthumously inducted into Internet Hall Of Fame for, among other things, his 2008 discovery and repair of a massive flaw in the net's Domain Name System (DNS). Today's newsletter is 1,172 words, a 4-minute read. 1 big thing: The scramble to patch a massive...
TECHNOLOGY
Axios

Axios What's Next

Send a photo of something cool and forward-looking that we can publish. Email: whatsnext@axios.com. 1 big thing: The lingering mystery of our return to work. In the 22 months since U.S. companies sent their workers home, they've collected droves of poll data, paid workplace consultants billions of dollars, and drafted plan after plan.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Cramer's week ahead: Time to put a small amount of cash to work

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the biggest market events scheduled for next week's holiday-shortened trading window. The "Mad Money" host said he believes putting some cash to work Monday morning is a wise strategy. "You need to recognize the rockiness of the moment. You don't want to be heroic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 2.31% to $591.06 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Netflix Inc. closed $109.93 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
Axios

Axios Media Trends

Chris Cuomo’s exit from CNN reportedly turned into a legal fight. 1 big thing: Local papers flood Big Tech with lawsuits. Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms monopolized the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news.
BUSINESS

