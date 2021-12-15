ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

La Mirada Will Hold Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Boosters in January

cityoflamirada.org
 5 days ago

Free COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters will be offered by the Los Angeles County of Public Health Department to individuals ages 5 and older. The clinic will take...

www.cityoflamirada.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Busy San Mateo Vaccination Clinic to Close Until Early January

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — As of Saturday afternoon, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported to the San Mateo County Health Department. However, evidence of the variant has been detected in the waste water, according to county health officials. Public health officials and experts across the Bay Area say the variant is spreading rapidly. “A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
La Mirada, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
City
La Mirada, CA
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals are holding off on requiring COVID-19 vaccine boosters, even facilities with vaccine mandates

As hospitals fill up, public health officials in Wisconsin have renewed their pleas for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and also receive a booster shot. Whether additional shots are voluntary or mandatory is something hospitals are now deciding for their employees, as research begins to show boosters increase protection against the new omicron variant.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC Los Angeles

COVID-19 Vaccination Deadline Nears for LA City Employees

The city of Los Angeles said 43,809 of its employees, or about 79% of its workforce in all departments, were now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, leaving about 11,600 workers who are seeking religious or medical exemptions from the mandate, have received a first dose, or who have refused to register in the city's vaccination compliance program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Booster
KFOX 14

COVID-19 vaccine booster scheduling open for some teens in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico announced it will schedule COVID-19 vaccines boosters for those ages 16 and 17 following the federal approval by the FDA and CDC. Parents and guardians can register and schedule their children for vaccine boosters at vaccineNM.org. Appointments can also be scheduled directly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newstalk987.com

The Knox County Health Department Offering Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

The Knox County Health Department is encouraging everyone to celebrate the holidays safely by getting their COVID-19 and flu vaccinations this month. KCHD offers first, second and booster COVID-19 vaccines at most locations. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older, with a parent or guardian accompanying anyone under 18.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
ifiberone.com

COVID-19 vaccine booster doses now recommended for everyone 16 and older

OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health is recommending everyone 16 and older receive a COVID-19 booster shot. Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine are now available for teens ages 16 and 17 after the state expanded the eligibility to include everyone 16 and older following guidance and recommendations from the FDA and CDC. The Moderna vaccine is not yet available for 16 and 17 year olds.
OLYMPIA, WA
kniakrls.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinics in Knoxville Next Week

Two COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics will be held next week in Knoxville. The VA outpatient clinic will host a Moderna booster clinic on Tuesday, December 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Walk-ins are available, or people can call the office to schedule an appointment. Doses will be on a first come first serve basis.
KNOXVILLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Austin

Austin has record week administering COVID-19 booster vaccines

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is seeing a sharp uptick in demand for COVID-19 booster shots. On Tuesday, local health officials said they’re seeing a record number of people come in for third doses. Local health officials think the uptick is largely due to concerns about the omicron variant spreading into Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
braintreema.gov

Mayor Kokoros Announces Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Clinic

The Town of Braintree will be holding a COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic on Friday, December 10th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in Cahill Auditorium at Town Hall. Due to the limited number of available vaccines, walk ins will not be accepted. To sign up for this clinic please visit:
BRAINTREE, MA
suunews.net

SUU holds final COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Southern Utah University held its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Nov. 9th, in the Cedar Breaks Convention Center of the Sharwan Smith Student Center. The third and final clinic of the fall semester will be on Dec. 7 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. SUU strongly recommends and encourages students and faculty...
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wilmingtonde.gov

Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Free COVID Testing in Wilmington

Mayor Purzycki urges residents to beat COVID by getting vaccinated and tested, and not becoming complacent. Mayor Mike Purzycki urges City residents to continue to take steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus as the holidays approach. The Mayor said our adherence to science and common sense over these many long months is now producing the reward of a more normal schedule for personal and public gatherings. Mayor Purzycki said we’ll do even better as a City if we continue to get vaccinated and tested for the virus. He urged residents to follow CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing, social distancing, and other preventative measures until we can be sure that the virus threat is over.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy