La Mirada Will Hold Free COVID-19 Vaccinations and Boosters in January

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — As of Saturday afternoon, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported to the San Mateo County Health Department. However, evidence of the variant has been detected in the waste water, according to county health officials.
Public health officials and experts across the Bay Area say the variant is spreading rapidly.
“A booster dose as soon as you are eligible is essential to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County health officer, in a press release. “Even if you were fully vaccinated earlier this year, a booster will increase your...
