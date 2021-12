If you need a soulful update to your Christmas playlist, “#Toyland” may be what you’re looking for. Ray Angry and Katherine McMahon, collaborating as Public Domain, recently worked with artists such as Questlove and Black Thought on their funky version of the 1903 original. Along with the track comes a music video directed by Tatjana Kretveski, which features an avant-garde circus. Just as whimsical as the song and music video is its cover art, which was designed by Efram Wolff, the same artist who designed Stevie Wonder’s Innervisions cover and several 1970s Motown records. Watch the video for “#Toyland” below.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO