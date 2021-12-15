ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks (90 Count, 3-Pack) $4.80

By Pankaj
techbargains.com
 2 days ago

Amazon has the Plackers Micro Mint Dental Floss Picks (90 Count, 3-Pack) for a low $4.80...

techbargains.com

techbargains.com

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo Switch) $14.99

Amazon has the Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain Nintendo Switch for a low $14.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $29.99, so you save 50% off. Battle with up to 4 players. Taking a 5-activity test or practicing individual activities in solo mode. Show...
VIDEO GAMES
moneysavingmom.com

Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, 16 Ounces (Pack of 3) only $5.37 shipped!

Amazon has this Jif Creamy Peanut Butter, 16 Ounces (Pack of 3) for just $5.37 shipped when you clip the $1.44 off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $1.79 per container shipped. Note: Once your order ships, you can go into your Amazon account and cancel...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Powstream 120W 24000mAh Power Station w/ LED Flashlight $65.63

Amazon has the Powstream 120W 24000mAh Power Station w/ LED Flashlight for a low $65.63 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "QZFQ9CKF" (Exp 12/16). This is originally $95.99, so you save 31% off list price. 80W (Peak 120W) 24000mAh capacity. 2x USB,1 Type C, and 1 AC outputs;...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Moaron M308 Reusable Half Face Cover w/ 2091 Р100 Filter $8.49

Amazon has the Moaron M308 Reusable Half Face Cover w/ 2091 Ð 100 Filter for a low $8.49 after Coupon Code: "DQZWE64L" (Exp 12/18). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $16.99, so you save 50% off list price. Great when working with chemicals, glass,...
AGRICULTURE
techbargains.com

U-Pick 360 Swivel No Tangle Dual Dog Leash $9.49

Amazon has the U-Pick 360 Swivel No Tangle Dual Dog Leash for a low $9.49 after Coupon Code: "50ZEP962" (Exp Soon). Multiple colors available. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $18.98, so you save 50% off list price. Tightly woven nylon. Extra safety at night...
PETS
techbargains.com

Mosfiata Motion Sensor 90-Degree Adjustable Headlamp $8.99

Amazon has the Mosfiata Motion Sensor 90-Degree Adjustable Headlamp for a low $8.99. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $17.99, so you save 50% off. Made of aluminum + ABS material. Illumination range of 200-300 meters. The maximum brightness is 1000 lumens. The LED headlamp...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Telfun 2 Blades Cordless Dog Clippers $14.99

Amazon has the Telfun 2 Blades Cordless Dog Clippers for a low $14.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "C9RWYPPA" (Exp Soon). This is originally $29.99, so you save 50% off list price. Detachable titanium-ceramic blade. The 4 adjustable(3mm/6mm/9mm/12mm) clipping. Output: DC5v/2200mAh. Charging time: 2hr, running time: 90min.
PET SERVICES
techbargains.com

Rilextec 3-Speed 2500rpm Mini Massage Gun w/ Built-in Heat $44.99

Amazon has the Rilextec 3-Speed 2500rpm Mini Massage Gun w/ Built-in Heat for a low $44.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "50RTMINI" (Exp 12/19). This is originally $89.99, so you save 50% off list price. Up to 2500RPM & 4 massage heads. Built-in 2000mAh lithium battery to last 4-5H 3...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Nivea Cocoa Butter In-Shower Body Lotion (13.5-Oz. Bottle) $3.39

Amazon has the Nivea Cocoa Butter In-Shower Body Lotion (13.5-Oz. Bottle) for a low $3.39 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $8.29, so you save 59% off list price. Water activated formula for use in the...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more

Black Friday is only supposed to last a few days, right? We could swear the biggest sale of the year took place last month, but Amazon is making us believe otherwise. There are so many amazing Amazon deals available right now, it must still be Black Friday 2021! We spent hours digging through Amazon on Thursday to find all the best Black Friday-quality deals that are still available right now. And you won’t believe home many there are. From AirPods Pro and Apple Watches to Roomba robot vacuums and more, there are tons of incredible deals to be found. Then, on top...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Camco 23" Steel Folding Shovel w/ Serrated Blade Edge $7.16

Amazon has the Camco 23" Steel Folding Shovel w/ Serrated Blade Edge for a low $7.16. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $8.61, so you save 16% off list price. Unfolds to 23-inches long and folds to a compact 9 1/2-inches for easy portability. Serrated...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Geniusidea Utensil Bamboo Drawer Organizer $9.94

Amazon has the Geniusidea Utensil Bamboo Drawer Organizer for a low $9.94 after Coupon Code: "5033WGUM" (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is normally sells for $20, so you save 50% off list price. 5 slots Utensil holder is 10.1" x 14" x...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Cheeroll 41' Smart Outdoor String Lights w/ APP Control $15.74

Amazon has the Cheeroll 41' Smart Outdoor String Lights w/ APP Control for a low $15.74 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "P2LCETG2" (Exp Soon). This is originally $34.99, so you save 55% off list price. USB powered string lights. Waterproof battery: IP65 water-resistant rating. APP control: 230'...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Amazon Basics 3' USB-A to Lightning Charging Cable $2.99

Woot is offering Prime Members the Amazon Basics 3' USB-A to Lightning Charging Cable for a low $2.99 Free Shipping ($5.99 for non Prime members). This is normally $10.69, so you save 72% off. C89 smart chip to recognize and connect to your Apple devices. Wide-diameter wires and reduced cord...
ELECTRONICS

