Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of CSI: Vegas, called “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”. The first season of CSI: Vegas came to an end on CBS with an episode that had to decide both the fate of Hodges and the devious Anson Wix, and all hands had to be on deck for the CSI team to have a chance to crack the case. Fortunately, Sara and Grissom’s expertise (and determination to save Hodges) combined with the newer characters to rescue Hodges before the worst could happen. The end of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” revealed a new serial killer who could take center stage for Season 2. There is no guarantee of more Sara and Grissom even if the show continues, however, so could the other characters (and the series) manage without them?

