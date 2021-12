JP Morgan Chase opened a new Chase Bank on Nov. 3 at 3030 Mallory Lane at the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Frazier Drive, marking a dozen Nashville branches opened so far, according to Denise Horvath, head of Chase branches in Tennessee. The branch offers indoor ATMs, private client offices and teller services, according to Horvath. The branch is the second in Williamson County to open this year following the launch of a branch at 1015 Center Point Place, Franklin. The bank plans to open about 20 locations in the Nashville area, according to Horvath. 629-235-9000. www.chase.com.

