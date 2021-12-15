ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#ListenUp Yeti Mind Tricks returns to Motech on “Glorious Purpose”

By Terry Matthew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYeti Mind Tricks’ Distance EP was manufactured with some explosive materials, launching on Motech in early Summer with four tracks that were pure, sweating dynamite. The follow-up arrived in stores in October and it’s...

My Life in Analog Hell

All of my life I wanted to be a gearhead. Drum machines, synthesizers, keyboards with pitch wheels were my vice. I was that kid that would go to Guitar Center and piss off the sales dudes because I would “try” everything in the store without having the money to buy any of it or even a pair of guitar strings. As an adult I doomscroll Instagram for all the videos showing off #gearporn and studios that look like spaceships.
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
ANIMALS
Rolling Stone

UTFO Rapper Kangol Kid Dead at 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the Brooklyn hip-hop group UTFO whose 1984 song “Roxanne, Roxanne” sparked a legendary rap rivalry, has died at the age of 55. The emcee/producer born Shaun Fequiere’s death comes after he revealed he was battling stage 4 colon cancer; he was first diagnosed in February 2021; in late November, Kangol Kid shared a photo of his fellow rapper LL Cool J visiting him at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York, where he recently underwent surgery. “Please forgive me for not returning calls and more,” Kangol Kid wrote at the time. “Things have become, and are...
BROOKLYN, NY
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Performs At Rolling Loud, Gets Trash Thrown At Him By Fans Expecting Future

San Bernardino, CA – DaBaby received a less than warm welcome when he stepped on stage during the final day of Rolling Loud California. On Sunday (December 12), the controversial rapper hit the Ciroc stage as a surprise performer and immediately upset fans who were instead expecting Future based on the festival’s schedule. Baby, who was originally scheduled to perform on the Power 106 stage, had reportedly been swapped with Future, but it seems the Rolling Loud organizers didn’t let the audience know about the switch until it was too late.
MUSIC
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Dead After Backstage Stabbing at L.A. Concert

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety. Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.” Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
CELEBRITIES

