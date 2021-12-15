ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fix Steam black screen or not loading on Windows PC

The Windows Club
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you experiencing the black screen problem with Steam on your Windows 11/10 PC? Or, is the Steam client is not loading properly for you? Here is a full guide on how you can fix the problem. Steam is a video game digital distribution service that allows you to...

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Quick — this Windows 11 Dell laptop is ONLY $200 for Black Friday

With Black Friday deals in full swing, many people are looking for affordable, everyday laptops for school and work. You might be looking for something with a sturdy design, decent specifications, and great value. Some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen this year have been from Dell, which has many great laptops across different price ranges. If you’re looking for your next daily driver, then Dell laptop Black Friday deals will certainly deliver. Right now, you can pick up a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with Windows 11 for just $200, which is a massive $189 off the original price of $389. The availability of this deal is limited, so make sure to pick it up as soon as you can!
COMPUTERS
T3.com

Walmart PS5 console drop confirmed this week

This week is all about the restocks as Walmart confirmed today that it will release more PlayStation 5 consoles at 12pm ET on Wednesday, December 8. As was the case on Cyber Monday, you will need to be a Walmart Plus member to access the sale. In previous weeks we've...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Installer#Windows Pc#Software#Os
Digital Trends

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal is still available today

This year’s Cyber Monday laptop deals came in all shapes and sizes, including 2-in-1 devices. If you missed the chance to take advantage of the shopping event’s offers, the good news is that some of the best Cyber Monday deals are still online. For example, the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 is still available from Dell for only $650, down $239 from its original price of $889. Dell may take the deal down at any moment since Cyber Monday has come and gone, so you should hurry up and click that Buy Now button.
CELL PHONES
CNET

PS5 restock tracker: Where to find a console this weekend

Getting in on a PS5 restock this time of year can be messy and frustrating, especially if you've tried a few times and still haven't gotten your hands on a console. The good news is these PS5 restocks have been increasing in frequency -- in fact, there have been multiple massive restocks over the last week, and it's likely we will see more soon. Here are a few quick tips:
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock Announced In-Store at Walmart

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has been announced to be taking place next week at Walmart. While this has become common over the past year since the PS5 and new Xbox launched, what makes this restock different is that it won't be taking place solely online. Instead, customers will be able to walk into a Walmart store that is closest to them and buy one of the next-gen consoles directly off of the shelf.
VIDEO GAMES
PCWorld

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 review: Nice features on a budget

Dell’s convertible Inspiron has high-end laptop features for roughly $1,000, but with a few notable downsides. The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 occupies an unusual spot in the company’s laptop lineup. While Dell tends to reserve the Inspiron line for its cheapest and clunkiest consumer-grade computers, the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 borrows...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
The Windows Club

How to increase Battle.net download speed in Windows PC

If you find that your download speeds are slow when playing Battle.net, then this post talks of some methods you can use to increase Battle.net download speed on Windows 11/10 PC and make it faster. Increase Battle.net download speed in Windows PC. If you want to increase Battle.net download speed...
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

How to fix error 0xc00d5212 in Windows Media Player

Error 0xc00d5212 is an error message that pops up when you try to play AVI videos in Windows Media Player. One way to fix the issue is by converting the AVI video to an alternative format that Windows Media Player can play. If you have any other problems with WMP,...
SOFTWARE
gamepressure.com

Windows 11 Increasingly Popular With Gamers, Reveals Steam Survey

Steam has conducted the monthly survey, summarizing data on hardware and software used by users of the platform. The November survey showed an increase in the popularity of Windows 11 among gamers. According to the results of the latest November Steam survey Windows 11 was installed on the computers of...
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

How to fix a Steam game that instantly closes

When the Steam game instantly closes for you, it might be an issue related to the game's cache. If the Steam game launches and then it closes, opening the game in compatibility mode can help. Sometimes, the Steam game closes after launch due to software that conflicts with it. Keeping...
VIDEO GAMES
osxdaily.com

How to Use iCloud Passwords on Windows PC

Most iPhone, iPad, and Mac users rely on the built-in iCloud Keychain feature to securely store and manage their passwords, but if you also have a Windows PC you may be interested to know that you can seamlessly use iCloud Keychain passwords from a Windows computer too. Until very recently,...
SOFTWARE
enplugged.com

Top 5 Windows PC Games

The free to play PC games phenomenon has changed the gaming landscape over the past few years. Now even +++ rated games are challenged by free to play games. There are innumerable kind of games available today to play free on your system. It contains all sort of games. This free to play games list is long and here we can discuss the top 5 Windows PC games. In fact, games are considered to be the great source of entertainment.
UEFA
attackofthefanboy.com

Fortnite Split-Screen Disabled: How to Fix Split-Screen in Chapter 3

Split-screen has been a key Fortnite feature since it was introduced in late 2019, but now some Chapter 3 players are having trouble finding the mode when they try to test out the new map. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is currently underway, bringing the aforementioned new map to the game along with a brand new Battle Pass featuring Spider-Man and other new characters. However, Epic Games has disabled split-screen for the time being. The feature will be added back to the game, but it’s unclear when exactly fans can expect it. Here’s everything we know about split-screen coming back in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Rocket League Error 42 on Windows PC

The Error 42 while match-making in Rocket League can occur on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming PC. In this post, we will identify the most likely culprits, as well as provide the adequate solutions affected PC gamers can try to successfully resolve the issue. CONNECTION LOST. Your connection...
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Cloned SSD won’t boot Windows 10 or Windows 11

To eliminate the need to reinstall Windows 11 or Windows 10 on a new drive, most PC users prefer to directly clone the HDD and then migrate the installation to the SSD – but in some cases, after transferring the Windows installation to the SSD, the drive may fail to boot entirely or the error code 0xc000000f appears upon startup. This post identifies the potential causes, as well as provides the most suitable solutions to resolve the issue.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy