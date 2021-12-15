ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’21 season in review: Kyle Busch

By Zach Sturniolo
 2 days ago

Editor‘s Note: This continues the series of season reviews for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs drivers. Key stats: 2 wins, 14 top fives, 22 top 10s, 334 laps led. Busch finished runner-up at Martinsville Speedway in the season‘s penultimate race and missed qualifying for the Championship 4 by just three...

Fox News

See it: Tyler Reddick walks away from huge crash in NASCAR Next Gen car

One of the goals of the all-new NASCAR Next Gen Cup Series car debuting next season was to make it the safest yet, and it just passed a big test. Richard Childress racing driver Tyler Reddick was taking part in this week's testing of the new car at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Wednesday when he lost control in Turn 4 at full speed and spun 360-degrees before slamming the driver's side into the safety barrels protecting the end of the pit wall barrier.
New configurations in latest Next Gen test

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR worked through multiple changes to the Next Gen car Wednesday during the first run of its two-day organizational test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The eight-hour session, which began at 8 a.m. ET and ended at 4 p.m. ET, broke up into three mini sessions, each with a different aero/engine configuration. The first featured a 550-horsepower engine with a seven-inch spoiler. The second was a 670-horsepower engine with a six-inch spoiler. The third and final remained the same, but the spoiler was offset to the passenger side.
Pistone: Unforgotten, unique tracks

NASCAR’s history if full of unique tracks the sanctioning body has visited over the years, Here is a look at five:. As unique layouts go, Nazareth was near the top of the list. The five-turn track located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania was born as a dirt track in 1910 before undergoing a transformation and repaving in 1987 when it debuted at slightly less than a mile in length. Nazareth was the scene of many open-wheel races on both its dirt and asphalt incarnations with NASCAR also playing a prominent role in track history. Both the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series and Camping World Truck Series competed for years at Nazareth, as did the Whelen Modified Tour. Rick Mast won the inaugural Busch race in 1988 with Martin Truex Jr. taking the final appearance by the series in 2004. The Truck Series debuted in 1996 with a Jack Sprague win. Greg Biffle won the last race held for the series in 2001. The track stopped holding major events shortly thereafter and ceased operation by 2004.
