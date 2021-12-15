’21 season in review: Kyle Busch

NASCAR’s history if full of unique tracks the sanctioning body has visited over the years, Here is a look at five:. As unique layouts go, Nazareth was near the top of the list. The five-turn track located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania was born as a dirt track in 1910 before undergoing a transformation and repaving in 1987 when it debuted at slightly less than a mile in length. Nazareth was the scene of many open-wheel races on both its dirt and asphalt incarnations with NASCAR also playing a prominent role in track history. Both the NASCAR Busch (now Xfinity) Series and Camping World Truck Series competed for years at Nazareth, as did the Whelen Modified Tour. Rick Mast won the inaugural Busch race in 1988 with Martin Truex Jr. taking the final appearance by the series in 2004. The Truck Series debuted in 1996 with a Jack Sprague win. Greg Biffle won the last race held for the series in 2001. The track stopped holding major events shortly thereafter and ceased operation by 2004.

