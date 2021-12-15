ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Insider Blog

By Mary Kate Harrigan
visitsyracuse.com
 4 days ago

Bye, bye 2021. Bienvenue 2022! It's that time of year to treat yourself to a world class New Year’s Eve in Syracuse. We have the hook up on where to go for a fabulous celebration that can fit every budget. Make some resolutions, break them by the ball drop, grab your...

www.visitsyracuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Gothamist.com

Broadway Show Cancellations Piling Up Amid COVID Surge

New York City's restaurant industry isn't the only one that has been scrambling in the wake of the latest winter COVID surge: almost a dozen Broadway and Off-Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to COVID spreading among casts and crews, making this the largest number of shows to be put on pause since Broadway came back at the start of the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hello Magazine

Country superstar Brett Eldredge inundated with support after health news

Country superstar Brett Eldredge was inundated with love and support after he shared some heartbreaking health news with his fans. The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that he has been forced to cancel two of his upcoming shows in Chicago after discovering he has contracted COVID-19. The Lose My Mind singer explained that he had been feeling like he had "a cold or something," and after repeated checks this week, his most recent test came back positive.
CHICAGO, IL
PIX11

Rockettes cancel annual Christmas Spectacular early due to COVID-19

NEW YORK —  Eleanora Ruggiero and her husband, Frank, wanted to create a Christmas memory for their three children. So, the couple splurged on $500 worth of tickets to the Radio City’s annual Christmas Spectacular. They found out later — after they’d already boarded a train from Connecticut to New York City  — that their […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Baldwinsville, NY
WGNO

Best cooking gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which cooking gifts are the best? Does a family member, friend or partner love to cook? Whether they’re a seasoned chef or someone just starting in the culinary world, there are plenty of great gift ideas that will help elevate their kitchen and improve their […]
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
GMA

10 hot holiday makeup and nail ideas

Check out this glittering (for grown-ups) mashup of hot holiday nail art, makeup ideas and more glam looks to consider trying for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and beyond.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pub#Fresh Food#Blog#Open Bar#Time Traveler#Country Swagg#Tcbc#Eve Party#Masquerade Party
sjpl.org

The Christmas Holiday Movie Blog

Nothing gets me more in the Christmas mood than watching Christmas movies, while enjoying some cookies and a peppermint hot cocoa. Here at San Jose Public Library, we have an amazing collection of Holiday movies that will put you in the Very Merry Holiday mood!. Classic Holiday Movies. Newer Holiday...
SAN JOSE, CA
st-aug.edu

Latest Blog

Adam Williams is a Raleigh, NC-based graphic artist with a broad creative background. As a 2001 graduate from Saint Augustine’s College, he pursued his goal to work full time with his business “Azhea Entertainment, LLC” while working for WRAL & NBC. On December 10, Adam for a design that is now on display on Salisbury St. across from Deco downtown Raleigh. This mural designed by Adam for Coach Levelle Moton is a legendary representation of Moton’s life. “Levelle sent me pictures and said just come up with something that shows who I am besides just being a basketball coach. Since I know Levelle personally, I decided to put something special together.” Said Adam. Due to his unique talents and skills, Adam’s designs are world-renowned.
RALEIGH, NC
News On 6

7th Annual Gift Raps! Charity Concert Returns To OKC

If you like hip hop and supporting a good cause, you can join rapper Jabee Williams and other artists at Pony Boy on December 16, 2021 in OKC. The Hip Hop Charity concert called Gift Raps! is free but people do need to bring a donation to get in. They...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Rolling Stone

Rising NYC Covid Cases Reignite Caution, Concern in Live Entertainment World

From Broadway stages to small clubs, concerts in New York City are being postponed or called off as Covid-19 case numbers continue to rise.  On Friday, Dec. 17, New York reported 21,027 new positive Covid-19 cases, while the number of hospitalizations in the state jumped to 3,839. While that was the highest new case rate since last January, the hospitalization numbers remain significantly low compared to the over 15,000 people hospitalized when the virus hit its verst peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, several venues, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes have decided not to take their chances out of an abundance of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Cullman Tribune

365 AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS for 2021: The Creating Joy Birthday Party

“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” These words, spoken by U.S. First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, inspire all to create joy and cultivate optimism across America. It is the triumphant, joy-creating message of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas where we are celebrating the former First Lady and six others in “The Creating Joy Birthday Party.” When President Gerald Ford presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lady Bird Johnson in 1977, the inscription concluded with these words: “Her leadership transformed the American landscape and preserved it’s natural beauty as a national treasure.” JOIN US… You feel the joy as...
CELEBRATIONS
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group

“Having just moved to Atlanta from New York a year ago,” Bloom says, “I’m still exploring all the bookish corners of this city. I’ve been thrilled to see how much vibrancy there is here in the literary community—and I’m sure I’ve only scratched the surface.” The post My Top 5 Something: Brettne Bloom of The Book Group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Celebrity Event Designer Edward Perotti on His Holiday Party Essentials

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. From screenwriters and sound engineers, to celebrity makeup artists and stylists, Variety’s new series “Ask an Insider” asks top professionals in the entertainment industry to share their essentials, for work and play. In this installment, celebrity event designer Edward Perotti shares his holiday party must-haves, including Diptyque candles and Brizled LED lights.  Celebrity event designer Edward Perotti knows how to throw a party. His multi-million-dollar...
RETAIL
Esomelodan

Blogging: Blogging is one of my favorite pastimes.

People blog for a variety of reasons. My site began as an author platform at the end of 2013. However, as time went on, I learned that my blog was more than just a platform for my writing and that it wasn't only about the number of visitors. Writing a blog has had a deeper and more significant impact on my life. I'd even go so far as to say that it's altered my outlook on life and the way I conduct myself.
Pitchfork

LCD Soundsystem Cancel Remaining Brooklyn Residency Dates Due to COVID-19

LCD Soundsystem have canceled the final three shows of their 2021 Brooklyn Steel residency. The band announced the news in a statement on Instagram earlier today (December 19). “You all have spoken. The last three shows are cancelled,” they wrote. “You good people who want to return your tickets and try again another time have spoken, but so has the new info, the hospital capacity, and those of us in the band, crew, and venue. We certainly had enough cancellations to make the vote count, but we also, now with all the new info, want to stop for our own sakes.” Find their full statement below.
BROOKLYN, NY
visitsyracuse.com

The Insider

Looking for something that’s oh so Syracuse to gift your father or favorite aunt? Or a shop that specializes in something special for your significant other? Lucky for you, Syracuse has all the shops for that particular person (or pooch!) in your life who could use a hand-picked pick-me-up perfect for the holidays or any time of the year!
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy