Insider Blog

Adam Williams is a Raleigh, NC-based graphic artist with a broad creative background. As a 2001 graduate from Saint Augustine’s College, he pursued his goal to work full time with his business “Azhea Entertainment, LLC” while working for WRAL & NBC. On December 10, Adam for a design that is now on display on Salisbury St. across from Deco downtown Raleigh. This mural designed by Adam for Coach Levelle Moton is a legendary representation of Moton’s life. “Levelle sent me pictures and said just come up with something that shows who I am besides just being a basketball coach. Since I know Levelle personally, I decided to put something special together.” Said Adam. Due to his unique talents and skills, Adam’s designs are world-renowned.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO