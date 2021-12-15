Cannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs in certain areas

OAKVALE — A group of concerned residents of the Oakvale area have joined forces to form the Oakvale Area Outreach Team in order to better the town and surrounding areas. Debra Williby-Walker, one of the organizers of the group, said Wednesday, “We’ve been doing things for about 10 years. Alicia Vest of the Matoaka Outreach Team contacted me and asked if we’d be interested in starting a team to serve Oakvale and surrounding areas to which we agreed.”

