Cannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs in certain areas

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of actions to ensure hospitals are prepared for current and future surges due to the convergence of the flu, and the Delta and Omicron variants. “Maryland has begun to see an uptick in our key health metrics, and we are increasingly concerned by the …
