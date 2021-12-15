ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Cannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs in certain areas

By GovPritzker Facebook, WMAYNews Facebook
Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs. (The Center...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

SU to offer students cannabis certification programs

Syracuse University is getting students ready for an emerging type of green thumb. The university is partnering with a California-based cannabis education company called Green Flower to start offering students cannabis certificate programs in January, with the goal of opening doors for interested students to working in the industry. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
WestfairOnline

Wells Fargo helps fund equity programs at area community colleges

Wells Fargo has given the Connecticut State Colleges & University (CCSU) Foundation a $75,000 grant to support equity-based programs and services at Gateway, Norwalk, and Housatonic Community Colleges. These programs are aimed at improving educational outcomes among students who are facing material hardships. Each addresses a different group of students,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wisfarmer.com

As hemp industry shifts to federal regulation, WI needs more certified hemp samplers

In the summer of 2020, Jake Mohr worked as an industrial hemp inspector for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). Mohr, who lives in Onalaska, said he enjoyed traveling to hemp farms and greenhouses to take plant samples, which he passed along to DATCP's lab in Madison to ensure the crop was within the legal limit of THC.
AGRICULTURE
informnny.com

Community fund supports local tax assistance program

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local community fund recently gave back to benefit a tax assistance program in the North Country. The Northern New York Community Foundation announced that its Kenneth and Jeannette Remp Sawyer Community Fund has awarded a $2,200 grant to the Village of Boonville’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
BOONVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
ptonline.net

Oakvale Area Outreach serves community and surrounding areas

OAKVALE — A group of concerned residents of the Oakvale area have joined forces to form the Oakvale Area Outreach Team in order to better the town and surrounding areas. Debra Williby-Walker, one of the organizers of the group, said Wednesday, “We’ve been doing things for about 10 years. Alicia Vest of the Matoaka Outreach Team contacted me and asked if we’d be interested in starting a team to serve Oakvale and surrounding areas to which we agreed.”
OAKVALE, WV
ksro.com

Cannabis Leaders Seek to Lower Taxes

Taxes continue to hound the legal Cannabis Industry while the illegal market thrives. In an article in the San Francisco Chronicle, cannabis cultivator and Mendocino County resident Mikey Steinmetz is calling for the elimination of the Cultivation Tax and a three year pause on the 15-percent excise tax imposed on retail cannabis purchases. Chronicle Reporter Joe Garofoli tells KSRO’s the Drive that the illegal market continues to thrive because of these taxes.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
roselawgroupreporter.com

UArizona to launch 3 noncredit cannabis certificate programs

PHOENIX — The University of Arizona announced Tuesday it will offer new noncredit cannabis certification programs to educate students about various aspects of the robust industry that has emerged since legalization. Certifications will be offered in the Business of Cannabis, Cannabis Law and Policy, and Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Business Insider

Excise taxes: The tax levied on certain goods, services, and activities

Excise taxes were created to offset costs created by certain goods or services, or to discourage certain activities. Retirement accounts can be subject to excise taxes if you save too much, withdraw money early, or don't start taking distributions by 70 ½. Understanding the rules can help you plan...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis
theurbannews.com

Mount Zion Community Development – December 2021

Project NAF & Project EMPOWER News: December 2021 (PDF) Project NAF (Nurturing Asheville and Area Families). Working together to help African-American women have healthier babies. Project EMPOWER (Education Means Power) Buncombe County’s Teen Pregnancy Prevention Initiative. Project NAF and Project EMPOWER are programs of Mt. Zion Community Development, Inc.,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Long Beach Press-Telegram

With taxes going up, cannabis operators threaten ‘Weed Party’

Two and a half centuries after the Boston Tea Party, legal cannabis operators say it might be time for a California Weed Party. But rather than dump their agricultural product into the Pacific Ocean, shop owners and others are floating the idea of withholding their state tax payments. This year, that could add up to $1.3 billion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wealthmanagement.com

Estate and Gift Tax Valuation of Cannabis Business Interests

Approximately half of all American adults have used cannabis at some point in their lives.1 Whether any one estate-planning professional falls into this particular demographic, it’s crucial for all advisors to understand the estate-planning uncertainties and complexities facing owners of legal cannabis businesses. Eighteen states and Washington, D.C. have legalized cannabis for adult recreational use; over 35 states have legalized the medicinal use of cannabis (often in conjunction.
ECONOMY
star967.net

Illinois AG Launches Child ID Pilot Program

The office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is launching a pilot program to provide families in the state with free child ID kits. The Attorney General’s office is partnering with the National Child Identification Program, local law enforcement agencies and school officials to distribute the kits free of charge to tens of thousands of Illinois families. The program is designed to offer parents and guardians more resources to help keep children safe.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Extraction Co Pure Grown Extracts Receives Medical Pre-Qualification Status Letter

Cannabis extraction company Pure Grown Extracts, LLC has obtained a medical prequalification status letter from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency. Pure Grown Extracts is a Michigan extraction joint venture between Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (CSE:PULL) (OTCPK: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) and Grown Rogue International Inc.’s (CSE:GRIN) (OTCEM: GRUSF) partner, Golden Harvests, LLC.
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of actions to ensure hospitals are prepared for current and future surges due to the convergence of the flu, and the Delta and Omicron variants. “Maryland has begun to see an uptick in our key health metrics, and we are increasingly concerned by the … Continue reading "Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge" The post Maryland hospitals to establish community-based monoclonal antibody infusion programs, offer in-home infusions to fight surge appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Wraps Up $80M Acquisition Of PA-Based Laurel Harvest, Boosting Cannabis Cultivation

Vertically integrated cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) reported Friday that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Laurel Harvest Labs, LLC. The Chicago-based company purchased 100% of the outstanding equity interests in Laurel Harvest Labs, a Pennsylvania clinical registrant, for $80 million. Cresco also agreed to pay earnouts...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy