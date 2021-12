The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Today’s cases consist of one visitor and five residents. Of the six new cases, one is a child and five are adults. Three of the cases are related to travel – two mainland and one interisland. The remaining three cases are considered community-acquired. Two of the community-acquired infections are close contacts of a previously announced case or are tied to an active cluster. The remaining case has no known source of infection.

