FeedMore helps share the love with vulnerable seniors

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the 14th year running, the Meals on Wheels network is participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. Over the past 13 years, Subaru and its retailers have helped Meals on Wheels to deliver more than 2.5 million meals nationwide to seniors in need. And, just in...

WITN

Greenville Utilities donates blankets to help seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Utilities Commission made a donation Friday morning to help keep Pitt County residents warm. Early in the morning, the GUC dropped off over 100 blankets to the Pitt County Council on Aging. This is the third year the company made this donation to help out seniors in Pitt County.
GREENVILLE, NC
WTAP

Senior organization finds way to help other seniors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many are getting into the giving spirit because of the holidays. Including seniors who want to help others in their age group. The group, “Seniors Bowling for Seniors,” is giving back to those that need assistance. And they are doing this through donations to...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
inmaricopa.com

Helping senior loved ones enjoy the holidays

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s an ideal time to start planning for the festivities. Enjoying the holiday cheer will help maintain a positive mindset, which, in turn, helps one stay healthier. Keeping one’s body, mind, and spirit in top shape is a priority for a happy life. The holidays are an emotional time that is usually associated with family, from the time we’re kids anticipating all the colorfully wrapped presents we’re going to get to our adult lives, making the magic happen for our own kids. For some seniors who have lost a spouse or close friend or may not live close to their families, however, the holidays can seem to point a magnifying glass at the sadness and isolation they are experiencing. If you feel a loved one is experiencing sadness or depression around this time of year, try some of these steps:
MARICOPA, AZ
#Volunteers#Christmas#Nutrition#Subaru Of America#Non Perishable Food#Charity#Feedmore Inc#Santa For Seniors Project#Psr
Plainsman

Honor a loved one and help HRMC Community Hospice

A Hospice Tree of Memories, adorned with red lights and ornaments, is on display in the main lobby of Huron Regional Medical Center throughout the holiday season. A holiday tradition at HRMC, Tree of Memories provides an opportunity to remember a loved one who has passed with a gift to HRMC Foundation in support of HRMC Community Hospice. New this year, are Tree of Memories displays at Coborns Foods and Fair City Foods. Visitors and shoppers can stop by to pick up a mail-in gift card to donate or get more information about the program. Donors and memorials are recognized on the trees or a display board near the trees.
HURON, SD
foxillinois.com

Seniors without families seek help celebrating the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — During the holiday season, Home Instead in Springfield is working to make sure nearly 170 seniors who might not have any family wake up to a gift on Christmas day through the program Be a Santa to a Senior. Tina Prather with the at-home senior...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wtvy.com

Sisters host ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ campaign to help local senior citizens

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people may think of children when wanting to help give someone a nice Christmas, but two sisters in Bonifay thought of local senior citizens instead. “People forget that we have people living in these homes that don’t have family come for Christmas, they don’t...
CHARITIES
Urbana Citizen

4-H Breads of the Harvest helps seniors

Breads of the Harvest is a popular fall 4-H School Enrichment program that makes a loaf of bread with every third grader at Graham Elementary School and every fifth grader at Urbana Elementary School. This year, however, organizers were excited to grow the program to two additional classrooms and incorporate a community service project along with it.
URBANA, OH
WCNC

New service offers 'son or daughter on demand' to help seniors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neighbors helping neighbors takes on a whole new meaning as a new service launches in Charlotte. NaborForce looks to help senior citizens in a way we haven’t seen before and some big corporations think this could be the way to keep caregivers forced to choose between work and family on the job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Falls Church News-Press

Weekend of Giving Help FC Seniors Dec. 10-12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10 6PM – 10PM. BRUNCH AT BAKESHOP (100 E. Fairfax Street) LUNCH AT CLARE & DON’S BEACH SHACK (130 N. Washington Street) You can also make a donation at cyfadvocacy.org/donate.
CHARITIES
klkntv.com

Gifts of love helping over 600 families in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Christmas is not all about gifts, but with hard times falling on many families this holiday season, programs like Gifts of Love are there to make sure there are presents under the tree. “Right now, with the way things are going in our world, things are really...
LINCOLN, NE
Park Rapids Enterprise

Volunteers to share love of reading on video

Volunteers are already signing up for a community reading project started by a group of teachers at Century Elementary School. High school students will produce the videos of community members reading children’s books, explained Krystal Murphy, the high school’s community career collaboration coordinator. Teacher Dawn Penning said the...
CHARITIES
The Decatur Daily

Arc employees love helping kids

Melody Scales started substitute teaching to help her choose a specialty, and she found her calling. “I fell in love with the special education classes," Scales, 27, said. “I like working with the kids, and it’s very rewarding seeing the progress that they can make. You really learn how to appreciate life and appreciate just the small achievements."
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
timespub.com

Spotlight: Seniors Helping Seniors

Looking for older adults who want to make a difference. Seniors Helping Seniors is built on a simple philosophy: people over 50 years of age have the time and the passion for meaningful work that helps seniors remain living independently in their homes. Our caregivers say helping other seniors is...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Reporter

Sellersville Winterfest celebrates holidays, encourages sharing the love

SELLERSVILLE — The food, entertainment, lights, trolley rides and Santa were back for Sellersville’s 22nd annual Winterfest on Dec. 7. “We’re really especially grateful this evening to be able to celebrate the upcoming holidays in this way after having to cancel last year’s celebration due to the Covid pandemic,” said Sellersville Borough Council President Lois Dodson in her welcoming remarks at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
FOX8 News

7 tips to help seniors eat healthier

(WGHP) — Eating healthy is essential for everyone. It can be tricky sometimes, but it can be even harder for older adults, who may have trouble making it to the store or cooking for themselves. Senior advisor, Linda Pritchett, talks about seven steps to help seniors eat healthier. You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) […]
