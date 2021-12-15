ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas lands three-star ATH Savion Red over SMU

By Cj Mumme
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AK5YH_0dNvIdlJ00

The recruiting momentum continues as Texas lands commitment No. 4 on the day with do-it-all athlete Savion Red.

Texas is hoping that they found a diamond in the rough in the Grand Prairie product. 247Sports has Red rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 205 prospect in the state of Texas.

It remains to be seen what position Red will play at the next level. During his high school career, Red showed the ability to play quarterback, running back, wide receiver and even some linebacker.

Between Red’s 5-foot-10, 210-pound frame and Texas wanting to take a second running back this class, starting Red as a running back/slot wide receiver would be a good fit.

In magical senior season at Grand Prairie, Red lead the Gophers to their first playoff win and appearance in over 32 years. He totaled over 2,200 yards and 28 touchdowns while playing both quarterback and wide receiver.

Check out this clip of Red laying the boom on a defender:

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
City
Grand Prairie, TX
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu#Ath#Recruiting#247sports#Gophers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
hookem.com

Texas recruiting notebook: How Cameron Dicker helped the Longhorns find their next kicker

Texas' 2022 recruiting class will be headlined by offensive and defensive linemen aplenty, talented skill players and a four-star quarterback from California. The Longhorns, though, have not forgetten about special teams. Texas signed Austin Regents kicker Will Stone and out-of-state long snapper Lance St. Louis on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period which ends on Friday.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Sarkisian scores another big win by flipping top recruit

The Texas Longhorns struggled on the field this season, but those problems do not appear to be carrying over to the recruiting side of things. Steve Sarkisian landed another big recruit on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday, flipping four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks from Ohio State. Brooks is rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the 2022 class and the No. 58 player overall, according to 247 Sports’ recruiting rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fox4news.com

State-bound South Oak Cliff football stars sign with SMU, TCU, UNT

DALLAS - Signing day was extra special for some Dallas ISD student athletes. Football players at South Oak Cliff High School will head to a state title game this weekend, but some of the team's key players were focused on college as they signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Quarterback...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Texas lands commitment from Grand Prairie wide receiver Savion Red

Grand Prairie (Texas) wide receiver Savion Red made his commitment to Texas on Wednesday afternoon at a Signing Day ceremony at his high school shortly before making an official with a signature to the Longhorns. This comes on the heels of an official visit weekend in Austin, his first official...
TEXAS STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three-Star WR Xavion Brice Flips from Oklahoma to Texas

Over the last few days, the Texas Longhorns have made their mark on the recruiting trail. After picking up a top 150 player in the class of 2022 in Neto Umeozulu on Monday, Texas has now landed another big-time player with the signing of Xavion Brice out of Arlington, Texas.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Scarlet Nation

Texas Longhorns win out for Grand Prairie athlete Savion Red

Texas has added another member to its 2022 signing class, as Grand Prairie athlete Savion Red chose the Longhorns on Wednesday. Red is a former SMU commit that picked up an offer from Texas late in the process. He took his official visit to UT over the weekend, where the Longhorns added 5-star offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams, and Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.
TEXAS STATE
hornsports.com

Commitment Spotlight - Savion Red

The most thrilling part about recruiting or scouting is finding that diamond in the rough. The player that everyone else has overlooked for whatever reason but you see something special in them. Coach Sarkisian may have found that player in the newest Texas commit, Savion Red. Red is a unique...
FOOTBALL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Valley players ink college FBS scholarships

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor PINSON — Three Pinson Valley players signed their letters of intent to play FBS football on Wednesday, December 15. Quarterback Zach Pyron officially put pen to paper to accept a scholarship to play at Georgia Tech, while running back Mike Sharpe signed with Arkansas State. Defensive lineman B.J Diakite surprised […]
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy